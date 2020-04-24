Recently Released WWE Star Talks Potential AEW Run

WWE released more than a dozen talents as part of their budget cuts recently due to coronavirus and people have been speculating about the future of these released stars.

One such star in Deonna Purrazzo recently had an interview with SportsKeeda where she talked about a number of things and also discussed her future.

The former NXT star was asked which company she could end up working in and she said that ideally, she would like to join AEW and be part of their kick-ass women’s division:

“I guess, ideally, like, I haven’t been to AEW yet, so… Britt Baker is my best friend, she works there, they have a kick-ass women’s division now.” said Purrazzo. “It’s a lot of people I’ve never worked with, and it’s a brand-new product – so I would love to experience that and be part of it.“

Deonna Purrazzo continued by saying that if an AEW run is not an option then she would be interested in joining impact, noting that they also have an amazing women’s division right now with stars such as Tessa Blanchard and Kylie Rae.

The former NXT star signed a development contract with the company in May 2018 and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She made a couple of appearances on Raw as well but was never officially called up to the main roster.