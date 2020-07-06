Monday, July 6, 2020
Home Wrestling News Released WWE Star Reportedly To Appear On RAW Tonight

The man's got kids to feed.

By Ian Carey
WWE RAW
One of the many Superstars WWE released in April is reportedly going to be on tonight’s episode of RAW. According to a report from PW Insider, Heath Slater will be on tonight’s show. Slater is still technically under contract with WWE.

The names WWE released in April are all to be paid for 90-days following their release. Slater is believed to be under WWE contract then until July 15th, 2020. Slater is rumored to be one of the many names headed to Impact Wrestling for their Slammiversary show on July 18th, 2020.

Is Heath Slater Going To Impact Wrestling?

On a recent episode of Impact Wrestling, the promotion teased that Slater and Rhino could be reuniting their team under their umbrella. Rohit Raju told Rhino backstage during a segment that he should be treating him like a tag-team partner and Rhino responded that he has a partner already and his partner “has kids.”

“I know that by July 18, I’m gonna have to start making some moves and get my name out there again. I can do whatever I want then. I’m hanging in there until then and just working on myself – mentally and physically and all that good stuff,” said on the WINCLY podcast.

