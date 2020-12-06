Renee Paquette Announces Gender Of Her Baby

Renee Paquette has revealed the gender of the baby she and Jon Moxley are expecting next year.

The news of her pregnancy was first made a few weeks ago during a promo done by Moxley on an episode of Dynamite. The then-AEW World Heavyweight Champion later confirmed that he was going to let his wife share the news. However, changed his mind as a way to further his promo.

At the time, there weren’t a lot of details about her pregnancy. That changed on Saturday night as the former WWE announcer took to Instagram to share a photo of a cake with the caption, “It’s pink!”

A clear sign that the married couple will be having a baby girl. We would like to extend congratulations to the couple.

She just shared a photo of her baby bump in a recent post on Instagram. Moxley was the first guest on Paquette’s podcast as it just launched last week.

Some wrestling personalities reacted to the news including AEW announcer Jim Ross. He wrote, “Beautiful from a daddy of two daughters!”

Nia Jax responded with, “Ahhhhhh yay!!! Soooo exciting” and Sasha Banks replied to the photo with, “Congratulations.”

Renee Paquette Talks Starting Podcast Whilst Pregnant During COVID-19 Restrictions