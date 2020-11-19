Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley Expecting Their First Child Together

Renee Paquette and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together. During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Moxley casually mentioned during a promo that he has a pregnant wife at home. You can see the promo below:

A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it – Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/QIj6yBjgPo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

Paquette’s new Oral Sessions podcast launches next week, so she’ll certainly have some interesting material to talk about in the coming year.

She posted the following the following photo on Instagram, which appears to be taken shortly after she shared the news with Moxley:

Congratulations to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley!

Below, you can see some reactions to the big news:

Congrats @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley !!!! ???? can’t wait to meet the little hybrid of you two wonderful humans!!! ???? #AEWDynamite — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 19, 2020