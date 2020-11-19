Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley Expecting Their First Child Together

By Michael Reichlin
Jon Moxley Renee Paquette
Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together. During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Moxley casually mentioned during a promo that he has a pregnant wife at home. You can see the promo below:

Paquette’s new Oral Sessions podcast launches next week, so she’ll certainly have some interesting material to talk about in the coming year.

She posted the following the following photo on Instagram, which appears to be taken shortly after she shared the news with Moxley:

Congratulations to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley!

Below, you can see some reactions to the big news:

