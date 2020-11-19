Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley Expecting Their First Child Together

Renee Paquette and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together. During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Moxley casually mentioned during a promo that he has a pregnant wife at home. You can see the promo below:
Paquette’s new Oral Sessions podcast launches next week, so she’ll certainly have some interesting material to talk about in the coming year.
She posted the following the following photo on Instagram, which appears to be taken shortly after she shared the news with Moxley:
Congratulations to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley!
