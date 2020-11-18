Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Renee Paquette Launching New ‘Oral Sessions’ Podcast

By Michael Reichlin
Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is launching a new podcast. The show, titled Oral Sessions, premieres Tuesday, November 24th on all major podcast platforms.

You can listen to the ‘trailer’ in the player embedded below:

- Advertisement -

Paquette says the weekly show will feature “cool ass people having great conversation” – unfiltered and unscripted.

The whole entire concept for the show is about the conversation. She finds people fascinating – and wants to dig into their stories, their processes, backgrounds and methods. Guests will include athletes, actors, celebrities, entertainers and of course, wrestlers.

Renee Young On Her ‘Very Weird’ First Meeting With Vince McMahon

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin: “I Slept In My Car” Before Winning TNT Championship

AEW star and new TNT Champion Darby Allin recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former EVOLVE and Independent star discussed...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Renee Paquette Launching New ‘Oral Sessions’ Podcast

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is launching a new podcast. The show, titled Oral Sessions, premieres Tuesday, November 24th on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Release Pregnancy Photoshoot

Becky Lynch has released photos from her recent pregnancy photoshoot. Lynch last competed at WrestleMania 36, when she...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Increases, Big Title Match Helps Third Hour (11/16)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.778 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
Impact

Kurt Angle Had Talks With Impact Wrestling About Possible Return (Report)

Kurt Angle could've made a return to Impact Wrestling earlier this year.  The promotion reportedly made a strong push...
Read more
Impact

Don Callis Says Kenny Omega Would Have Signed With Impact If Not For AEW

When Don Callis was hired by Impact Wrestling in 2018, he had his eyes set on bringing in Chris Jericho and Kenny...
Read more
Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is...
Read more
WWE

Another WWE Legend Will Be At Survivor Series (Spoiler)

WWE will celebrate The Undertaker's legendary career this Sunday at Survivor Series. His 30 year reign of darkness comes to an end,...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Has Taken Over WWE’s Twitter Account

WWE faction Retribution has executed a hostile takeover of the company's official Twitter account, @WWE. On Tuesday morning, the WWE Twitter account...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC