Renee Paquette Launching New ‘Oral Sessions’ Podcast

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is launching a new podcast. The show, titled Oral Sessions, premieres Tuesday, November 24th on all major podcast platforms.

You can listen to the ‘trailer’ in the player embedded below:

Paquette says the weekly show will feature “cool ass people having great conversation” – unfiltered and unscripted.

The whole entire concept for the show is about the conversation. She finds people fascinating – and wants to dig into their stories, their processes, backgrounds and methods. Guests will include athletes, actors, celebrities, entertainers and of course, wrestlers.

