Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home WWE

Renee Paquette On Leaving WWE: ‘I Realized It Was Time To Go’

Former WWE employee Renee Paquette has opened up about why she needed to leave WWE, explaining how her gut instinct told her "it was time to go."

By Steve Russell
Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette recently joined Nikki and Brie Bella on an episode of The Bellas Podcast. During their conversation, Paquette opened up more about her decision to leave WWE. Paquette shared she “realized it was time to go” when she knew she couldn’t achieve her career goals while still a part of WWE.

“It’s good now. I think as soon as I came to terms, I realized it is time to go. I’ve done everything that I could possibly do here. I had a great run. It was awesome,” Paquette said. “But for the other things I wanted to do in my career, I didn’t really see it happening there. Just with everything the way it lined up with the Covid stuff happening, me getting sick, not that had to do anything with my decision, but it was just like everything was weird for a while.”

Paquette also highlighted WWE’s grueling pre-coronavirus pandemic travel schedule. She admitted how “there really wasn’t much left for me to go.”

Renee Paquette’s Post-WWE Life

- Advertisement -

A month after departing WWE, Renee Paquette would fall pregnant. She admitted it’s been a “weird adjustment” since leaving WWE as she’s so used to being on the go. The limitations imposed due to the coronavirus helped her transition, however.

“The weirdest part is being out of the loop with your friends. You miss seeing everybody. You miss the bulls**t in the back. That’s what I miss,” Paquette confessed. “I don’t necessarily miss the jobs I was doing, but I miss the people a lot. It’s so sad. I hope we are going to stay in touch but I know when you’re not there, it is hard to maintain that.”

She shared how there some people she has maintained contact with since leaving. However, it’s “just not the same” compared to killing time backstage and catching up at catering. 

Paquette admitted she left WWE without anything lined up or knowing what she wanted to do next. However, she couldn’t ignore her gut instinct telling her, “it’s time now for you to go.”

She stressed how “everyone was cool about it” and that there are no bad feelings or ill will on either side. Her decision all came down to her desire to do different things and spread her wings away from her safety net.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Latest Wrestling News

Zeus Passes Away At 62

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, better known to wrestling fans as Zeus, has passed away. He was 62. According to TMZ, his cause of death...
Read more

Impact Touts 750,000+ Fans Viewed This Week’s Show Across All Platforms

Impact Michael Reichlin -
Impact Wrestling has announced a staggering audience for this week's episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. According to a press release sent in to...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Scores Best Rating of 2020 (12/9)

AEW Michael Reichlin -
AEW Dynamite scored its highest unopposed viewership of 2020 this week, while NXT's viewership was flat coming out of Sunday's Takeover: WarGames event. Courtesy...
Read more

Sean Waltman Talks Raquel Gonzalez Being ‘Star Material’

NXT Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and AfterBuzz TV podcast star Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman recently discussed NXT War Games and in particular NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
Read more

Triple H: “Charisma Is King” For WWE When Recruiting Talent

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Paul "Triple H" Levesque says charisma is the top factor the company looks for when recruiting talent. WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy...
Read more

James Ellsworth Talks Being ‘Shocked’ at WWE Release

WWE Jake Jeremy -
Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The performer known for the 'No Chin Music' superkick and "any...
Read more

More Details On Why Rhea Ripley Never Beat Charlotte Flair

WWE Ian Carey -
Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Flair was then briefly a fixture on NXT for the remainder...
Read more

Sonya Deville Threatens Legal Action Against “Raging Psycho” WWE Fans

WWE Ian Carey -
Sonya Deville recently released a statement on her Instagram stories. Deville says in her statement that she will not hesitate to report or take...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/9): The Von Erichs Take On Contra Unit

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling's episode of Fusion on 12/9 featured a double main-event. Richard Holliday would face Low-Ki in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Shaq, Sting & Cody, Kenny Omega & More

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv