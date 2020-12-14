Renee Paquette On WWE’s Over-scripting, Her Raw Commentary Gig

Renee Paquette appeared on the Getting Over podcast this week. The former WWE broadcaster spoke in-depth about her WWE career, Talking Smack, her relationship with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, pregnancy and much more.

Paquette made history in 2018 when she became the first woman to have a full-time job as commentator of WWE Raw. She joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves to form a 3-person team. Unfortunately, the gig did not last long. By October of the following year, she was moved to SmackDown as a “special contributor.”

When asked about her historic achievement, Paquette said she had a good rapport with Cole and Graves. She cites a “lack of trust” as one of the reasons things did not work out.

“It’s not for a lack of rapport with them, obviously, but once we got into that environment, it felt very elbows up,” she said. “I had to fight for my time on air there. I think that was a lack of trust from other people.”

She added that Cole and Graves did not need a third wheel. Many times, they covered most of what there was to be said before she could provide input.

“The other thing I felt was really difficult for me was being the third person on a broadcast. I’m used to being the first person on a broadcast. Even to be second is one thing. Once it got to the third and Cole and Graves – they never needed a third person. They just fill that time, so when I would jump in there, it’s like, ‘Fuck, they already said all the things.’”

Renee Paquette said there are so many talented people in WWE, but their rigid structure prohibits the performers from showing what they can really do.

Vince McMahon is known for tearing up scripts at television tapings hours before shows are set to go live on the air. Renee said she actually liked when things got changed at the last minute, because it broke up the robotic nature of over-scripting.

“Sometimes, a written script is fucking great,” she said. “Sometimes, something that’s not written is fucking great.”

You can listen to Renee Paquette on the Getting Over podcast at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.