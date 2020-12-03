Renee Paquette Talks Starting Podcast Whilst Pregnant During COVID-19 Restrictions

Former WWE on-screen personality Renee Paquette (Young) recently discussed her pregnancy on the Oral Sessions Podcast. Oral Sessions is Paquette’s newest venture; now on the second episode which features former MMA and Pro Wrestling star Josh Barnett.

Barnett hosts the annual BloodSport events and Paquette’s husband Jon Moxley has been a long admirer of the concept. The ‘shoot’ based event saw Moxley appear for the 2020 iteration back in October, facing Chris Dickinson in the main event.

Renee Paquette on new Podcast

Prior to the event Renee would record her episode of the podcast with Josh Barnett. “What’s kind of funny is that this was literally recorded days after I found out that I was pregnant” Renee would reveal on the show. “So, I had no idea what was going on with anything.”

“It was a very interesting time” Paquette would continue. “I was just wrapping my head around the fact that I was pregnant. AND trying to get this podcast off the ground.”

Renee would then discuss the difficulties of recording the interview during the COVID-19 pandemic whilst also being pregnant. “I was in Indianapolis with Jon (Moxley) who was going to do Bloodsport finally for the very first time. So I was stuck in the hotel room, I had to fully quarantine and couldn’t hang out or do anything because I just found out I was pregnant. I couldn’t do anything! Josh had been COVID tested, Jon had been COVID tested, so we were all safe to be able to gather around and crank out this podcast.”

Check out the full episode of Oral Sessions view the embedded player below.