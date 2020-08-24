Renee Young Confirms WWE Departure

Renee Young made her departure from WWE official during the SummerSlam pre-show as it marked her sendoff.

She was part of the panel alongside Charly Caruso, Booker T, JBL, and Peter Rosenberg. At the start of the program, she confirmed that this was her “last hurrah” with WWE.

Then, at the end of the show, Caruso spoke about the respect and appreciation everyone has for Young. She added by noting that she’s speaking for everyone in thanking Young for everything she’s done for the company

Young thanked WWE and the fans and said they’ve truly changed her life. After the show, WWE sent out a tweet thanking Young.

This comes after OutKick first reported this past Wednesday that Young was expected to leave WWE.

“Inevitably, rumors will swirl about AEW. Young’s husband, Jon Moxley, is the current AEW Champion. While it would make sense, Young also has offers outside of the wrestling industry, sources say. This includes her recent cookbook deal,” OutKick wrote.

Dave Meltzer later confirmed that Young was leaving WWE after she had given notice the previous week. The former WWE backstage interview and host was also part of SummerSlam edition of WWE Watch Along.