Sunday, August 23, 2020

Renee Young Confirms WWE Departure

Renee Young made it official

By Andrew Ravens
Renee Young
Renee Young

Renee Young made her departure from WWE official during the SummerSlam pre-show as it marked her sendoff. 

She was part of the panel alongside Charly Caruso, Booker T, JBL, and Peter Rosenberg. At the start of the program, she confirmed that this was her “last hurrah” with WWE.

- Advertisement -

Then, at the end of the show, Caruso spoke about the respect and appreciation everyone has for Young. She added by noting that she’s speaking for everyone in thanking Young for everything she’s done for the company

Young thanked WWE and the fans and said they’ve truly changed her life. After the show, WWE sent out a tweet thanking Young.

This comes after OutKick first reported this past Wednesday that Young was expected to leave WWE.

“Inevitably, rumors will swirl about AEW. Young’s husband, Jon Moxley, is the current AEW Champion. While it would make sense, Young also has offers outside of the wrestling industry, sources say. This includes her recent cookbook deal,” OutKick wrote.

Dave Meltzer later confirmed that Young was leaving WWE after she had given notice the previous week. The former WWE backstage interview and host was also part of SummerSlam edition of WWE Watch Along.

Trending Articles

NXT

NXT TakeOver XXX Results: New Champions Crowned, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

NXT TakeOver: XXX aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Adam Cole battled Pat McAfee and Keith Lee defended the NXT Championship...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee on ‘Disrespectful Outsiders’ in WWE, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

Former NFL star and WWE/NXT analyst Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The Superstar Kicker will be taking on...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Comments On WWE’s ThunderDome

The new ThunderDome concept WWE introduced last week has generally been praised by the fans and it appears that the former AEW...
Read more
NXT

Triple H On Fan Backlash Over Velveteen Dream’s Return To NXT TV

Fans were not very happy with Velveteen Dreams' return to NXT and they even expressed their disappointment over social media but Triple...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injured In His Title Match At NXT Takeover: XXX

Karrion Kross continued to impress with his performance at tonight's NXT Takeover: XXX event and he managed to defeat Keith Lee to...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Asuka Wins RAW Women’s Title, Fails To Capture SmackDown Belt At SummerSlam

Asuka ended up working not just two matches, but for two titles on two seperate brands - RAW and SmackDown. 
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Victorious Over Dominik Mysterio At WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut when he battled Seth Rollins.  As seen at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event,...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Confirms WWE Departure

Renee Young made her departure from WWE official during the SummerSlam pre-show as it marked her sendoff.  She was...
Read more
WWE

Karrion Kross Comments On Shoulder Injury

It was a bittersweet moment at NXT TakeOver: XXX for Karrion Kross.  On Saturday night at this event, Kross...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Unscripted Moment At WrestleMania 36

His WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 marked the culmination of a long journey for Drew McIntyre who redeemed...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Comments On WWE’s ThunderDome

The new ThunderDome concept WWE introduced last week has generally been praised by the fans and it appears that the former AEW...
Read more
WWE

First Look At John Cena’s Character In Suicide Squad 2

DC Comics and Warner Brothers released some interesting trailers of their upcoming films during the DC FanDome virtual convention, including footage of...
Read more
NXT

Triple H On Fan Backlash Over Velveteen Dream’s Return To NXT TV

Fans were not very happy with Velveteen Dreams' return to NXT and they even expressed their disappointment over social media but Triple...
Read more
NXT

WWE Announces Tommaso Ciampa’s Return To NXT

WWE announced during tonight's NXT Takeover: XXX event that Tommaso Ciampa will be returning to the brand at this Wednesday's episode of...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injured In His Title Match At NXT Takeover: XXX

Karrion Kross continued to impress with his performance at tonight's NXT Takeover: XXX event and he managed to defeat Keith Lee to...
Read more
WWE

WWE SummerSlam Final Card

The card for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event has been finalized. The company hasn’t officially announced the main event...
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver XXX Results: New Champions Crowned, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

NXT TakeOver: XXX aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Adam Cole battled Pat McAfee and Keith Lee defended the NXT Championship...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC