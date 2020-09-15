Renee Young Explains Why She Left WWE

Renee Young ended her 8 year-long stint with WWE after SummerSlam this year. Her departure came as a surprise to many because she was still featured on TV and there wasn’t any news of the female star being unhappy in the company.

The former NXT star recently appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and during the interview; she detailed the reason behind her surprising decision.

- Advertisement -

In her long tenure with WWE, Young portrayed many roles in the company including being the first full-time female commentator, a backstage interviewer and panel co-host and according to Renee she felt that she had hit her ceiling:

“I’ve been there for eight years and I kinda did everything I could possibly do. I felt like I was bouncing around and continually trying to carve this path out for myself and I feel like I hit my ceiling,”

Renee Young explained that after doing commentary for a year, she realised that her strength was being a TV host. After she was removed from her position and moved to SmackDown as a special contributor Young felt that WWE didn’t know what to do with her either:

“I felt like they didn’t know what to do with me either. Just having me on TV and doing backstage interviews again felt like a step back and there was just nowhere for me to go. There was nothing for me to do anymore especially when Backstage got cancelled with FS1.

I feel like I had checked all of the boxes and I turned over every card that I could there. I didn’t want to waste any more time. I’m about to turn 35 and I’ve done a bunch of stuff there so it’s time to move on.”

During the interview, Renee Young also revealed that she still has a relationship with Fox and she will be working with the network in future.

Though the former WWE star has a serious non compete clause that stops her from working for any other wrestling company for almost a year, which means that the possibility of her making an appearance for All Elite Wrestling anytime soon is not very bright.