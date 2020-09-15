Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Renee Young Explains Why She Left WWE

Renee Young felt there was no more room to grow in WWE

By Anutosh Bajpai
Renee Young
Renee Young

Renee Young ended her 8 year-long stint with WWE after SummerSlam this year. Her departure came as a surprise to many because she was still featured on TV and there wasn’t any news of the female star being unhappy in the company.

The former NXT star recently appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and during the interview; she detailed the reason behind her surprising decision.

- Advertisement -

In her long tenure with WWE, Young portrayed many roles in the company including being the first full-time female commentator, a backstage interviewer and panel co-host and according to Renee she felt that she had hit her ceiling:

“I’ve been there for eight years and I kinda did everything I could possibly do. I felt like I was bouncing around and continually trying to carve this path out for myself and I feel like I hit my ceiling,”

Renee Young explained that after doing commentary for a year, she realised that her strength was being a TV host. After she was removed from her position and moved to SmackDown as a special contributor Young felt that WWE didn’t know what to do with her either:

“I felt like they didn’t know what to do with me either. Just having me on TV and doing backstage interviews again felt like a step back and there was just nowhere for me to go. There was nothing for me to do anymore especially when Backstage got cancelled with FS1.

I feel like I had checked all of the boxes and I turned over every card that I could there. I didn’t want to waste any more time. I’m about to turn 35 and I’ve done a bunch of stuff there so it’s time to move on.”

During the interview, Renee Young also revealed that she still has a relationship with Fox and she will be working with the network in future.

Though the former WWE star has a serious non compete clause that stops her from working for any other wrestling company for almost a year, which means that the possibility of her making an appearance for All Elite Wrestling anytime soon is not very bright.

Trending Articles

WWE

Backstage News On AOP’s WWE Release

The WWE release of Authors Of Pain or AOP came as a surprise to many, especially because they were being pushed on...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

It's well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now. After various theories among fans about who...
Read more
AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Dominik Mysterio’s Push In WWE

It’s no secret that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is high on Dominik Mysterio.  Although he’s still new...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Renee Young Explains Why She Left WWE

Renee Young ended her 8 year-long stint with WWE after SummerSlam this year. Her departure came as a surprise to many because...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (9/14): Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Asuka defended the RAW Women's Championship against Mickie James tonight and...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now. After various theories among fans about who...
Read more
WWE

WWE Is Facing Schedule Conflict With Venue During WrestleMania 37 Week

No one knows what the future holds with COVID-19 and that includes the status of WWE WrestleMania 37. WrestleMania...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Dominik Mysterio’s Push In WWE

It’s no secret that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is high on Dominik Mysterio.  Although he’s still new...
Read more
WWE

Title Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV. On Monday afternoon, WWE confirmed...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ronda Rousey Spotted Training With Teal Piper

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey was spotted recently training with the daughter of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Ariel Teal Toombs aka Teal Piper. Rousey hasn't...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ivar To Undergo Neck Surgery

Ivar from the Viking Raiders will be undergoing neck surgery tomorrow. The Viking Raiders member was injured last Monday on RAW. WWE...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jeff Hardy Signs New WWE Contract

Jeff Hardy will be staying put in WWE. The 43-year-old former 2x world heavyweight champion and 1x WWE champion announced recently that...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks AEW Championship and Hardcore Division

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Unrestricted. The newly signed independent king discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
NWA

Full Lineup For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV Revealed

The National Wrestling Alliance returns to PPV tomorrow night. In conjunction with the United Wrestling Network, Prime Time Live will air on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Describes Working The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy recently performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. In the late 1990s, however, Jericho performed with...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC