Monday, August 24, 2020

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

By Scott Lazara
Renee Young
Renee Young's final WWE appearance

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.

News broke last week that the veteran broadcaster had given notice to the company earlier this month. She agreed to work through SummerSlam weekend, but is now officially done with the company.

- Advertisement -

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Young thanked WWE for the experience of a lifetime. WWE provided her opportunities of a lifetime, to grow, make history and achieve her wildest dreams. She made friendships that will last a lifetime and met the love of her life and husband, reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

She now plans to “roll the dice” and begin the next chapter of her career.

Renee Young Addresses WWE Departure

“This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!!” she wrote. “An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure,” Young wrote. “I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things I couldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!)”

Renee acknowledged how hard the job with WWE has been. She noted that the “incredible run” has changed her life, but now it’s time to “roll the dice again” and see what’s next.

“I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots,” she wrote. “I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move.”

Renee wrapped her statement by thanking WWE and all of her fans. She noted that she is excited for her future.

“So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years,” she wrote. “And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything [red heart emoji]”

Stay tuned for updates on what Renee has planned for her future. She will be releasing her first cookbook some time in the near future.

You can see Young’s full Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything ??

A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneeyoungwwe) on

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The...
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver XXX Results: New Champions Crowned, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

NXT TakeOver: XXX aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Adam Cole battled Pat McAfee and Keith Lee defended the NXT Championship...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee on ‘Disrespectful Outsiders’ in WWE, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

Former NFL star and WWE/NXT analyst Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The Superstar Kicker will be taking on...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Confirms WWE Departure

Renee Young made her departure from WWE official during the SummerSlam pre-show as it marked her sendoff.  She was...
Read more
NXT

Triple H On Fan Backlash Over Velveteen Dream’s Return To NXT TV

Fans were not very happy with Velveteen Dreams' return to NXT and they even expressed their disappointment over social media but Triple...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Update On Thunder Rosa On AEW All Out PPV

On Saturday's edition of Dynamite, NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa appeared in a backstage interview. She challenged AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio On Wishing Eddie Guerrero Could Have Seen His Debut

Dominik Mysterio had his first official pro-wrestling match last night at SummerSlam. The 23-year-old was defeated by Seth Rollins. In a WWE...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.
Read more
Wrestling News

Samoa Joe To Voice ‘King Shark’ In New ‘Suicide Squad’ Video Game

RAW announcer Samoa Joe is set to lend his vocal talents to Rocksteady Studios' next game. He will star in Suicide Squad:...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Usos Discuss If WWE Ever Wanted To Split Them Up As A Tag Team

The Usos have opened up about whether they or WWE ever wanted to split them up as a tag team. The twins—who...
Read more
WWE

Reported Reason Hair vs Hair Stipulation Was Dropped For Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

The Hair vs Hair stipulation originally scheduled for the Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville match at SummerSlam was removed on Smackdown last...
Read more
Wrestling News

Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About WWE ThunderDome, Virtual Fans

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw the debut of WWE's ThunderDome concept brought to life. In a recent interview with Fox Sports,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Randy Orton Interested In Feuding With “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Prior to facing off against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton expressed his interest in eventually feuding...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals His Entrance Music Was Originally Made For A Different Impact Star

Former World Champion AJ Styles returned for his Twitch Stream recently to talk with fans and he discussed a number of things...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For His Feud With Shawn Michaels

Chris Jericho had a memorable feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008. The two WWE veterans feuded for months and had multiple extreme...
Read more
WWE

Former NXT Champion Returning On Raw, Sasha Banks Stunned After SummerSlam Loss

WWE has confirmed via a press release that former NXT Champion Aleister Black will be returning to Raw as a guest on...
Read more
WWE

Sonya Deville Reacts To Loss In Loser Leaves WWE Match At SummerSlam

WWE had announced a Hair vs. Hair match between former Fire And Desire partners Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose for the SummerSlam...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC