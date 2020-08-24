Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.

News broke last week that the veteran broadcaster had given notice to the company earlier this month. She agreed to work through SummerSlam weekend, but is now officially done with the company.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Young thanked WWE for the experience of a lifetime. WWE provided her opportunities of a lifetime, to grow, make history and achieve her wildest dreams. She made friendships that will last a lifetime and met the love of her life and husband, reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

She now plans to “roll the dice” and begin the next chapter of her career.

Renee Young Addresses WWE Departure

“This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!!” she wrote. “An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure,” Young wrote. “I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things I couldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!)”

Renee acknowledged how hard the job with WWE has been. She noted that the “incredible run” has changed her life, but now it’s time to “roll the dice again” and see what’s next.

“I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots,” she wrote. “I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move.”

Renee wrapped her statement by thanking WWE and all of her fans. She noted that she is excited for her future.

“So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years,” she wrote. “And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything [red heart emoji]”

Stay tuned for updates on what Renee has planned for her future. She will be releasing her first cookbook some time in the near future.

You can see Young’s full Instagram post below: