Renee Young Leaving WWE

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young has given notice that she is leaving the company.

Young, real name Renee Good, has been with the company since 2012. She is married to Jonathan Good, better known as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

News of Young’s departure from WWE was first reported by Outkick. PWInsider reports that she informed WWE of the decision last week. We have since independently verified the story.

Renee Young is expected to work this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. It is unclear when she will wrap up her duties with the company.

Young has been a very popular figure during her time as an on-air talent. She has worked as a backstage interviewer, commentator and host of various programs including WWE’s kickoff shows and WWE Backstage. She made history in August 2018 when she became the first woman to serve as a full-time announcer for WWE Raw.

WWE has yet to comment on Renee Young’s departure. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.