Friday, September 18, 2020

Renee Young On Her ‘Weird’ First Meeting With Vince McMahon

Renee Young recalls her first meeting with The Boss

By Anutosh Bajpai
Renee Young
Renee Young

During her 8 year-long tenure with WWE, former backstage personality Renee Young became part of many weird moments in the company. As it turns out, one of the weirdest moments of her career was actually her first meeting with the owner of the company, Vince McMahon.

During her recent interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Young recalled her first meeting with The Boss. According to Renee, her first interaction with Mr McMahon took place in a hallway where they shook hands. However it wasn’t a straight chat and the former WWE star explained how it ended up being a weird interaction:

- Advertisement -

“We were in Hershey, Pennsylvania, I was brought in to TV and I got to the building early, as one does when you’re new. I was used to our world of acting auditioning where you show up fresh faced then change and get ready for the show. Little me is walking around backstage with a clean face, squeaky clean, and he comes walking down the hallway, and I’m like, ‘Hi!’

And I don’t remember who it was with him, but they said Vince should not see you without makeup on. You should be fully done.” recalled Young “He did not react in any poor way or anything, but I remember being like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that. I thought I came here and I would go into makeup, so why would I already have makeup on?’ It was very weird.”

Renee Young continued by saying that Vince would not remember the meeting but she just remembers it because she had no clue that’s how it was supposed to work. During the same interview, the former WWE star explained the reason behind her departure from the company in detail and you can check out her comments at this link.

Trending Articles

WWE

Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now. After various theories among fans about who...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan, Mick Foley, & Others Comment On AEW Parking Lot Brawl

Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite concluded with a Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. Many wrestling...
Read more
NXT

Wade Barrett Reveals The Length Of His New WWE Contract

Wade Barrett is back in WWE and he has signed a new full-time contract with the company to replace Mauro Ranallo on...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/16): Parking Lot Fight, Jon Moxley & Lance Archer

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to the takeaways below, Matt Hatt was attacked backstage during tonight's...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Comments On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Chris Jericho is known to be the guy who always has his figure on the pulse of the wrestling business and he...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Renee Young On Her ‘Weird’ First Meeting With Vince McMahon

During her 8 year-long tenure with WWE, former backstage personality Renee Young became part of many weird moments in the company. As...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership For Sep. 16th

The Wednesday Night War resumed this week after a one month hiatus due to preemptions. AEW Dynamite once again scored a big...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman Discusses His New Role In WWE

Paul Heyman was released from his role as Executive Director of RAW this summer. He has since returned alongside Roman Reigns on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Riddle’s Legal Team Files Civil Suit Against His Accuser

Matt Riddle's legal team recently withdrew a cyberstalking injunction against a woman who accused him of sexual assault. Riddle's lawyer released a...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan, Mick Foley, & Others Comment On AEW Parking Lot Brawl

Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite concluded with a Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. Many wrestling...
Read more
AEW

Thunder Rosa Discusses Her Potential Future In AEW

NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has talked about her future in All Elite Wrestling during an interview with SportsKeeda.
Read more
AEW

Tony Schiavone On WWE’s ‘Sketchy’ Offer Before He Signed With AEW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has opened up about WWE approaching him prior to signing with AEW. Schiavone shared his story...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles Reflects On Survivor Series Matchup Against Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has reflected on his feud with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a recent Twitch stream. The two...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho: Wednesday Night War Is ‘Embarrassing For NXT’

Chris Jericho has claimed it is "embarrassing" for WWE to continue to air its black-and-gold brand NXT against AEW Dynamite every Wednesday...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mike Bennett Talks ‘Horrible’ First Impression He Gave at WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Formerly Mike Kanellis, Bennett would discuss a number of topics from...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Comments On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Chris Jericho is known to be the guy who always has his figure on the pulse of the wrestling business and he...
Read more
WWE

Trish Stratus On If She Will Be Interested In Match With Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus has previously teased a potential match with the Boss Sasha Banks and she talked about it once again, during a...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC