Renee Young On If Her Relationship With Jon Moxley Impacted Her WWE Career

Former WWE on-air talent, Renee Young, has opened up on her relationship with AEW’s Jon Moxley. She addressed whether their relationship had ever affected her WWE career.

Young divulged the information on a recent episode of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast. She explained how Moxley’s departure from WWE to AEW wasn’t as weird as she thought it would be.

“I actually thought it was gonna be weirder than it was, but maybe I just had my head buried in the sand about it. When Jon and I were at WWE together, it wasn’t like we were this couple that was rammed down people’s throats. When we walked through the door, we went in, and did our separate jobs, and then we’d meet each other in the car after and make our way to the next town.”

Because of this approach, Young doesn’t believe there were any “real effects” after Moxley debuted in AEW. She attributed this to her being valued by WWE separate from Moxley’s contributions. However, Young couldn’t deny that there were some initial concerns:

“[…] once he left, it was, ‘Are people gonna treat me different? Are people gonna start being weird towards me?’ I really didn’t feel that way, and I don’t know if it was more like a slow burn of feeling that happen. It wasn’t an overnight thing, and it might have been nothing.”

Renee Young ended her 8 year-long career in WWE after August’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.