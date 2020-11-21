Saturday, November 21, 2020

Renee Paquette Opens Up About Pregnancy After Big Announcement

Renee Young says they are beyond excited to start this new chapter of their lives

By Anutosh Bajpai
Jon Moxley Renee Paquette
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette

Jon Moxley casually mentioned that he had a pregnant wife at home during a promo on this week’s episode of Dynamite and this is how the world found out about the pregnancy of Renee Young.

Young opened up about her pregnancy after the big announcement in her interview with People.com and said that they are beyond excited to start this new chapter of their lives:

- Advertisement -

“We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest.

I am the worst at keeping fun secrets! However I definitely couldn’t have predicted that the world would have found out on AEW Dynamite.”

Talking about the way the world found out about her pregnancy, Young revealed that she was still thinking about ways to make the announcement when Mox decided to let everyone know:

“I was thinking about all of these cute different ways that we could break the news to everyone and then bam, Jon just haphazardly spills the beans on Dynamite! But we’re a kinda no-frills couple, so I guess it actually fit perfectly.”

Renee Young then revealed that they don’t know the gender of the baby yet but said that they have options for baby names for both the scenarios.

The former WWE star also claimed that her maternal instinct is telling her that it’s going to be a girl. You can check out her full interview at this link.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is a founding...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Escorted Out Of Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Tapings

WWE announced Zelina Vega's release Friday afternoon, just minutes after she tweeted her support for unionization. Her abrupt departure from the company and the...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest topic in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray on Zelina Vega Release: “When You Sign With WWE? They Own Every Single Thing You Do”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega's release from WWE. Thea Trinidad/Vega's release came as...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Renee Paquette Opens Up About Pregnancy After Big Announcement

Jon Moxley casually mentioned that he had a pregnant wife at home during a promo on this week's episode of Dynamite and this is...
Read more
WWE

Bianca Belair On When She Found Out About Her WrestleMania Debut

Bianca Belair made her official main roster debut during the WrestleMania 36 event earlier this year and she then established herself as a member...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker On Who Should Have Ended The Streak Instead

A lot of people still believe that Brock Lesnar was not the right choice to end the undefeated WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker and...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Started Scripting Promos In WWE

WWE is often criticized for scripting the promos and matches of the superstars and during a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed why Vince McMahon...
Read more
NXT

WWE Reportedly Looking To Expand NXT Programming

NXT expanded its weekly programming from a one-hour show to a two-hour program last year and latest reports suggest that we might see a...
Read more
WWE

WWE Releases Executive Vice President

WWE has reportedly released the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships and Head of International John Brody this week. According to...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
WWE

WWE Survivor Series Updates: Battle Royal Set, Team SmackDown Additions

WWE has added some things to this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. On Friday afternoon, WWE announced that a dual-brand battle royal will take place on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC