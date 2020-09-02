Renee Young Opens Up On Her WWE Departure

Just a week after working her final date with WWE, Renee Young has discussed her decision to depart from WWE after working for the company over the last 8 years.

She did so when she appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina. She was asked about whether there was one thing that made her want to leave, which she stated there wasn’t an exact incident.

Instead, when WWE Backstage was canceled on the same day that she tested positive for COVID-19, it did factor into her decision.

“It was really with Backstage being canceled that I was like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not really doing anything anymore and my skill set of being a host … there’s just nowhere for me to do it anymore.

Even with Talking Smack coming back, I had heard the rumblings that Talking Smack was making its way back, I was planning on perhaps doing that. But I was like, ‘You know what? I feel like I’m taking steps backward. I’m sorta spinning my wheels to go back and do a show. To not be doing it with Daniel Bryan. To not be doing it with Mike Mansury, who also is no longer with WWE. But that was sort of the magic of what that show was to me.”

Young stated that when she stepped away from doing commentary it left a bad taste in her mouth. Thus, she was happy when she was able to do something else at FOX when Backstage came up.

Young first told Michael Cole about the decision and no one from WWE tried to talk her out of leaving as she thinks they had seen her frustrations build over the years.

Young felt that returning as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown was a step back. She stated that she did make a few pitches about being used as a special correspondent for the brand.

Young is under a non-compete clause with WWE that is longer than 90-days.