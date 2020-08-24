Renee Young Pens Column Thanking Vince, Stephanie, & Triple H

Following her “last hurrah” with WWE over SummerSlam weekend, Renee Young (aka Renee Paquette) published an article on the Players Tribune to thank WWE. In the column, Renee goes into detail about her time with the company and offers up thanks to several people. The first people Renee thanks in the column were Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

“A lot of ink has been spilled about the legend of Vince McMahon over the years, and I doubt that I can top any of it, so I won’t even try,” Renee wrote. “But what I’ll add is this — probably one of the best things you can say about a CEO: You always want his approval. I mean…… always, always, always. It’s like a miracle drug, getting Vince’s approval.”

After thanking Vince, Renee then turned her attention to Stephanie McMahon. Renee clearly has a lot of affection for Stephanie. She even referred to her as “warm and friendly.”

“Stephanie….. I mean, she is “women in WWE,” you know? But it goes so far beyond that. She’s just a boss, period. And I hate to use the term “boss lady” with Stephanie, because she’s a boss by any gender, but you really can’t say enough about the job she’s done in this male-dominated business. She’s so warm and friendly and inviting, but at the same time, you always know she’s taking care of her shit.”

Renee then spoke about working with Triple H in her column. She said that to her, Triple H represents the idea of progress in WWE.

“Hunter, to me — he represents this idea of progress in WWE. He’s always pushing talent in the direction of opportunity, and in the direction of something new. You see it first and foremost in his work with NXT, and just the way he’s built that brand into one of the most exciting things in wrestling right now.”

Renee also wrote paragraphs on people she worked with on the announce team. Additionally, Renee spoke about the women in WWE, Corey Graves, and some of the legends she worked with as well. Finally, she thanked the WWE Universe for their support.

She also noted that her favourite thing from her time in WWE was working with Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack.

“Thank you to Daniel Bryan and everyone involved with Talking Smack. Out of everything I did in WWE, that’s probably the single thing that I enjoyed the most.”

Renee’s full column can be found here.