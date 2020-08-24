Monday, August 24, 2020

Renee Young Pens Column Thanking Vince, Stephanie, & Triple H

Renee Young has written a column for the Players Tribune.

By Ian Carey
Renee Young
Renee Young

Following her “last hurrah” with WWE over SummerSlam weekend, Renee Young (aka Renee Paquette) published an article on the Players Tribune to thank WWE. In the column, Renee goes into detail about her time with the company and offers up thanks to several people. The first people Renee thanks in the column were Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

“A lot of ink has been spilled about the legend of Vince McMahon over the years, and I doubt that I can top any of it, so I won’t even try,” Renee wrote. “But what I’ll add is this — probably one of the best things you can say about a CEO: You always want his approval. I mean…… always, always, always. It’s like a miracle drug, getting Vince’s approval.”

- Advertisement -

After thanking Vince, Renee then turned her attention to Stephanie McMahon. Renee clearly has a lot of affection for Stephanie. She even referred to her as “warm and friendly.”

“Stephanie….. I mean, she is “women in WWE,” you know? But it goes so far beyond that. She’s just a boss, period. And I hate to use the term “boss lady” with Stephanie, because she’s a boss by any gender, but you really can’t say enough about the job she’s done in this male-dominated business. She’s so warm and friendly and inviting, but at the same time, you always know she’s taking care of her shit.”

Renee then spoke about working with Triple H in her column. She said that to her, Triple H represents the idea of progress in WWE.

“Hunter, to me — he represents this idea of progress in WWE. He’s always pushing talent in the direction of opportunity, and in the direction of something new. You see it first and foremost in his work with NXT, and just the way he’s built that brand into one of the most exciting things in wrestling right now.”

Renee also wrote paragraphs on people she worked with on the announce team. Additionally, Renee spoke about the women in WWE, Corey Graves, and some of the legends she worked with as well. Finally, she thanked the WWE Universe for their support.

She also noted that her favourite thing from her time in WWE was working with Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack.

“Thank you to Daniel Bryan and everyone involved with Talking Smack. Out of everything I did in WWE, that’s probably the single thing that I enjoyed the most.”

Renee’s full column can be found here.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver XXX Results: New Champions Crowned, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

NXT TakeOver: XXX aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Adam Cole battled Pat McAfee and Keith Lee defended the NXT Championship...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals His Entrance Music Was Originally Made For A Different Impact Star

Former World Champion AJ Styles returned for his Twitch Stream recently to talk with fans and he discussed a number of things...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee on ‘Disrespectful Outsiders’ in WWE, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

Former NFL star and WWE/NXT analyst Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The Superstar Kicker will be taking on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Renee Young Pens Column Thanking Vince, Stephanie, & Triple H

Following her "last hurrah" with WWE over SummerSlam weekend, Renee Young (aka Renee Paquette) published an article on the Players Tribune to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross On CM Punk’s Heat Backstage In WWE

Jim Ross recently discussed the amount of heat CM Punk supposedly had backstage during his time in WWE. JR said that he...
Read more
Wrestling News

Shaquille O’Neal Wants To Wrestle Cody In AEW

Shaquille O'Neal says he'd love to step inside an AEW ring and rough up Cody Rhodes. WarnerMedia announced on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Remembers Kamala

Arn Anderson was recently asked about Kamala on an episode of the Arn Show. James "Kamala" Harris passed away at the age...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Calls Out Ricochet: “I want him to get fired up to where it pisses people off”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed WWE Superstar Ricochet on the show.
Read more
Wrestling News

News On WWE’s Instructions To Virtual Fans Inside The Thunderdome

WWE debuted the Thunderdome last Friday on Smackdown. Orlando's Amway Center has been transformed into a new set complete with LED boards...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Working AEW All Out

On Saturday's edition of Dynamite, NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa appeared in a backstage interview. She challenged AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio On Wishing Eddie Guerrero Could Have Seen His Debut

Dominik Mysterio had his first official pro-wrestling match last night at SummerSlam. The 23-year-old was defeated by Seth Rollins. In a WWE...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.
Read more
Wrestling News

Samoa Joe To Voice ‘King Shark’ In New ‘Suicide Squad’ Video Game

RAW announcer Samoa Joe is set to lend his vocal talents to Rocksteady Studios' next game. He will star in Suicide Squad:...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Usos Discuss If WWE Ever Wanted To Split Them Up As A Tag Team

The Usos have opened up about whether they or WWE ever wanted to split them up as a tag team. The twins—who...
Read more
WWE

Reported Reason Hair vs Hair Stipulation Was Dropped For Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

The Hair vs Hair stipulation originally scheduled for the Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville match at SummerSlam was removed on Smackdown last...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC