Renee Young Provides Further COVID-19 Update

WWE’s Renee Young has provided an update on her current condition having recently confirmed she, unfortunately, contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Young implored her follows to wear face masks. She explained how doing so could be lifesaving, whether it’s your life or somebody else’s. Young also stressed how people need to trust her on this subject as she is somebody who has actively suffered from coronavirus.

Renee Young wrote:

“Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid – trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other.”

Renee Young confirmed via social media on June 24 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Her public announcement reportedly displeased some within WWE. She noted how she felt sick with pressure on her chest whilst being unable to do anything but stay in bed. She also lost her sense of taste. Given her recent tweet, it appears as though Young has thankfully gotten through the worst of it and has seemingly recovered.

Her positive test had a subsequent impact on All Elite Wrestling. Renee Young’s husband, Jon Moxley, was set to defend his AEW World Championship last night during Fyter Fest Night Two. However, as he had been in contact with someone with COVID-19 symptoms, the title bout was delayed. Moxley now faces challenger, and new FTW Champion Brian Cage, next week at Fight for the Fallen.