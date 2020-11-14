Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of on-screen talent. This maelstrom was caused by the release of Zelina Vega this weekend, confirmed around the time that she tweeted “I support unionization.”

Although the reason for Vega’s ‘firing’ is not publicly confirmed, it is likely to be linked to her own use of Twitch and the OnlyFans platforms; with Thea Trinidad/Zelina Vega unwilling to hand over her own personal accounts and continuing to stream on Twitch.

Several names in the pro wrestling industry have offered their support for the former manager of Andrade and wife of Aleister Black. One notable name was former WWE on screen personality Renee Young/Paquette.

The former Renee Young has made some (low level) disparaging and sarcastic remarks regarding WWE in the past few months. This of course since she ‘quit’ the company. Just a few days ago, Renee wrote this on Twitter: “I’m trying to watch the east coast feed of Raw, but my @USA_Network app won’t work. Has @LanaWWE gone through a table again? @NiaJaxWWE can you confirm?”

Renee Paquette wrote the following on Twitter today praising Zelina Vega. “We have all become very familiar with the talents and drive of @Zelina_VegaWWE . Despite a pain in the ass setback? I have no doubt she will wind up doing something incredible in a matter of time. You can’t steal someone’s magic.”

There’s currently no confirmation on what Zelina Vega’s next move will be outside of WWE.