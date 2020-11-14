Saturday, November 14, 2020

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

By Jake Jeremy
Renee Young
Renee Young

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of on-screen talent. This maelstrom was caused by the release of Zelina Vega this weekend, confirmed around the time that she tweeted “I support unionization.”

Although the reason for Vega’s ‘firing’ is not publicly confirmed, it is likely to be linked to her own use of Twitch and the OnlyFans platforms; with Thea Trinidad/Zelina Vega unwilling to hand over her own personal accounts and continuing to stream on Twitch.

- Advertisement -

Several names in the pro wrestling industry have offered their support for the former manager of Andrade and wife of Aleister Black. One notable name was former WWE on screen personality Renee Young/Paquette.

The former Renee Young has made some (low level) disparaging and sarcastic remarks regarding WWE in the past few months. This of course since she ‘quit’ the company. Just a few days ago, Renee wrote this on Twitter: “I’m trying to watch the east coast feed of Raw, but my @USA_Network app won’t work. Has @LanaWWE gone through a table again? @NiaJaxWWE can you confirm?”

Renee Paquette wrote the following on Twitter today praising Zelina Vega. “We have all become very familiar with the talents and drive of @Zelina_VegaWWE . Despite a pain in the ass setback? I have no doubt she will wind up doing something incredible in a matter of time. You can’t steal someone’s magic.”

There’s currently no confirmation on what Zelina Vega’s next move will be outside of WWE.

Trending Articles

Featured

Zelina Vega Released By WWE

Zelina Vega is no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided to...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Why Zelina Vega Was Released By WWE

In a surprising move, WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega on Friday evening.  Pwinsider.com has a report as...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/13): Drew McIntyre & Roman Reigns, IC Title Match

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown and faced Jey Uso in an...
Read more
WWE

Zelina Vega Issues Statement After WWE Release

Zelina Vega further commented on her departure from WWE when she made her return to Twitch.  On Friday, WWE...
Read more
WWE

WWE Offering Lower-Money Contracts To Released Talent

WWE released several wrestlers back in April and since that time, continues to release employees. The company just fired a number of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks The Inner Workings of Booking a Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Agent and current AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the Royal Rumble concept on his ARN podcast.
Read more
WWE

WWE Posting Job Adverts for Twitch Expansion

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing 'third party' edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more
AEW

Bully Ray Questions Jade Cargill Debut, Says She “Stood Out” Weeks Ago

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the official AEW 'debut' of Jade...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Gets Labor Union President’s Support Following WWE Release

Zelina Vega is no longer working with WWE as the company announced on Friday, November 13, that she has been released from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb Signed For Dynamite, 13 Matches For Dark

AEW has booked an NWA Women's Championship rematch between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa for AEW Dynamite next week. Deeb recently defeated...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chelsea Green Injured During Smackdown Debut

Chelsea Green wrestled her first match since May on last night's Smackdown. She suffered a broken left wrist in the match and...
Read more
WWE

Zelina Vega Issues Statement After WWE Release

Zelina Vega further commented on her departure from WWE when she made her return to Twitch.  On Friday, WWE...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC