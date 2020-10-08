Renee Young Returning To WWE For Special Appearance

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Young will be returning to the company for the first time since SummerSlam for a special appearance next week.

WWE and Fox Network announced earlier today that they will be celebrating the season two of SmackDown on Fox during the upcoming episode of the show on October 16.

- Advertisement -

The episode will feature a special kick off pre-show and the company has announced that Young will be returning to host the pre-show alongside WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T.

The celebration also includes a special on the “Best WWE Moments of 2020” which is scheduled to air on this Sunday, October 11 alongside the other NFL programming on Fox.

Renee Young ended her 8 year long stint with WWE earlier this year after her husband Jon Moxley also left the company following the expiry of his contract last year in May.

In later interviews, the former WWE announcer explained the reasoning behind her decision to leave the company, saying that she felt like she had hit her ceiling in the promotion.

There has been no news on what Young is planning for her future and the WWE return is only expected to be a one-off appearance as of now.