Renee Young Talks WWE Atmosphere When Jon Moxley Joined AEW

"You've busted your ass since you were a kid to achieve this, like gigantic dream. Don't sit around and meet me in catering after the show" - Renee Young

Host of WWE’s Backstage show on FOX and former RAW commentator Renee Young appeared on Lillian Garcia’s ‘Chasing Glory‘ podcast this week. Young discussed a number of topics with Garcia, including how WWE officials reacted to her following her husband Jon Moxley joining All Elite Wrestling.

Renee “bracing for impact”

“I was sort of like bracing for that impact” Renee began, “I was expecting…I mean at that time I’m doing commentary, I’m sitting in production meetings and all the news breaks about him [Moxley] going to AEW. And [I’m] like, what’s gonna happen?”

Renee Young would then confirm that, to her surprise, nothing day to day changed for her in WWE. “Nothing changed for me. No one treated me differently. No, not really. I mean other than the ‘boys,’ wanting to know how he was doing and what not, but other than that I was never pulled aside and was like ‘oh my god Jon’s doing his thing, and you’re doing this and we got to keep things separate’ like that conversation never happened.”

Travel Schedule

Young would elaborate further, talking about how her travel schedule changed without Moxley/Dean Ambrose on the road with her. “It sucked for me not having him on the road with me, my biggest issue was like ‘damn we don’t get to travel together? Like you’re not in the hotel room when we finish the show?’ You know I miss having those moments.”

Moxley in Japan

Renee finished by saying just how unhappy Moxley was before his WWE depature. “So he wants to go off and go do something else. I mean I’m not gonna dig in and ‘oh my god you’re not on the road with me now!? You’ve busted your ass since you were a kid to achieve this, like gigantic dream. Don’t sit around and meet me in catering after the show. You go do the thing that you need to do like go knock on those doors go to Japan.’ I mean when the hardest part was when he went to go to the G1 [Climax] in Japan, he was gone for four or five weeks. I was like, Oh my God. But I was in Toronto, I was like with my friends and family and stuff so it was, it’s fine. But yeah it really wasn’t that because when he came to me and said that he wanted to leave I was like, sure. Yeah, I mean, when you know you know.”

You can check out Chasing Glory every week via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Player FM