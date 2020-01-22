Report: Lance Archer In Talks With AEW

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its roster as NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling) star Lance Archer is reportedly in talks with the promotion.

This is according to a report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. It was noted that AEW confirmed to the media outlet that Archer is in high-level talks with the company.

Lance Archer In AEW?

It should be noted that he’s still under contract with NJPW as he’s booked to work their tour of the United States that stars on Friday in Tampa and runs through February 1st in Atlanta.

Archer had a great year in 2019 that was highlighted with impressive performances in the G1 Climax tournament over the summer. He also earned his first title under the NJPW banner by winning the IWGP United States Title.

For those who may not recall, Archer, who’s real name is Lance Hoyt, had a run with WWE from 2009 to 2010 where he worked on the ECW and SmackDown brands as Vance Archer.

He would then move to NJPW until 2015 before taking a brief break while competing for Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. He returned to NJPW in 2017.

“The business is about adaptation—you either adapt or die,” Archer told SI.com in December. “People don’t know who I am, they don’t understand what I’m capable of, or who I’m going to be. Keep doubting me and I’ll keep surprising you.”

This potential signing comes after it’s rumored that Brian Cage will be joining AEW. This was following his match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Cage’s wife has since denied that he’s signed with the promotion but the belief is that he will make a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Time will tell whether these two wrestlers will eventually sign with the promotion

