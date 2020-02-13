Report: Three Inductees For WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Revealed

More names for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class have been revealed.

On Wednesday, the WrestleVotes Twitter account tweeted out a report stating that The Bella Twins and Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger are slated to be inducted into the class. It should be noted that WWE has yet to confirm the news.

“I’ve heard several names talked about for this year’s Hall of Fame. Was only able to get confirmation on 2 of them as of now, they are The Bella Twins & Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger.”

Liger, who made his name outside of WWE for his work in WCW and NJPW, has had only two matches under the WWE banner – once in 1990 where he defeated Akira Nogami at Wrestling Summit and at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event on August 22, 2015 against Tyler Breeze. Liger retired earlier this year at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Both Brie and Nikki have had reigns as Divas Champion throughout their careers with WWE. After returning in the summer of 2018, the sisters have announced their retirement from in-ring action.

WWE has already confirmed that the nWo (Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Waltman), as well as Batista, would be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2020 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as part of WrestleMania 36 weekend.

