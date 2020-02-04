Report: Triple H Is “Obsessed” With WWE NXT UK Star

A new report has surfaced online that suggests that Triple H is high on one WWE NXT UK star.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT noted on Twitter that he spoke with a WWE official over Royal Rumble weekend who told him that Triple H “is obsessed” with Ilja Dragunov.

The 26 year old Russian signed with WWE in February 2019. Dragunov lost to Finn Balor in the Worlds Collide opener from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on the WWE Network last month.

This comes after it was reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is a “huge proponent” of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

Devlin recently captured the title from former champion Angel Garza at WWE Worlds Collide when the two stars took on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Travis Banks in a Fatal 4 Way Match.

It was reported at the time that the idea behind the title win is for him to defend across all brands – RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK.

WWE has already confirmed that Devlin will make an appearance on Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network as well as Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center.