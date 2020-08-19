Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Report: WWE Considering The Revival Of Talking Smack

The show could be back as soon as this month

By Anutosh Bajpai
Talking Smack
Talking Smack

WWE revived Raw Talk earlier this year and now latest reports suggest that the company is planning to bring back its SmackDown counterpart, Talking Smack very soon as well.

According to reports from PWinsider, WWE officials are considering to bring back the SmackDown aftershow and it could return to WWE programming as soon as later this month.

This is not the first time we are hearing about the possible revival of Talking Smack as there had been talks of the show being brought back in June when the company launched the free tier of the WWE Network.

While WWE only brought back the Raw aftershow at the time, the report reveals that the talks of bringing back Talking Smack go as far back as January this year and the officials have not pulled the trigger on it yet.

Both Talking Smack and Raw Talk were originally introduced when WWE brought back the Brand Extension in 2016 and separated the rosters for Raw and SmackDown.

Out of the two shows, the SmackDown aftershow made more headlines due to its unscripted nature. It allowed the stars to show more personality and the Network exclusive had many iconic moments.

The SmackDown episode after SummerSlam will be an ideal time to bring back the show and it would be interesting to see if the company makes the announcement for the same anytime soon.

