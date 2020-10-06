Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest reports suggest that he might get even bigger opportunities in future.

Dave Meltzer talked about Priest on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and he claimed that the WWE officials want to make him “a big star.”

- Advertisement -

Meltzer continued by saying that the officials see him as someone with a lot of potential and he explained that Johnny Gargano was used as a setup guy to get him there.

Damian Priest made his wrestling debut in 2004 but he first got famous during his run with ROH. He attended an ROH training camp in 2014 and went on to have a run with the company from 2015 to 2018.

Also Read: Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

He was signed to a contract by WWE in late 2018. He spent a year making sporadic appearances for the company and Priest has been competing regularly on the NXT programming since last October.

Damien Priest won the NXT North American Championship in a ladder match during the NXT TakeOver: XXX event and the win over the former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano further solidifies his spot in the NXT roster.

Now with the reports of WWE management being behind Priest, we can expect him to continue this momentum in the upcoming times and become part of some big matches in future.