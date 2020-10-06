Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

WWE apparently sees big potential in Damien Priest

By Anutosh Bajpai
Damien Priest
Damien Priest

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest reports suggest that he might get even bigger opportunities in future.

Dave Meltzer talked about Priest on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and he claimed that the WWE officials want to make him “a big star.”

- Advertisement -

Meltzer continued by saying that the officials see him as someone with a lot of potential and he explained that Johnny Gargano was used as a setup guy to get him there.

Damian Priest made his wrestling debut in 2004 but he first got famous during his run with ROH. He attended an ROH training camp in 2014 and went on to have a run with the company from 2015 to 2018.

He was signed to a contract by WWE in late 2018. He spent a year making sporadic appearances for the company and Priest has been competing regularly on the NXT programming since last October.

Damien Priest won the NXT North American Championship in a ladder match during the NXT TakeOver: XXX event and the win over the former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano further solidifies his spot in the NXT roster.

Now with the reports of WWE management being behind Priest, we can expect him to continue this momentum in the upcoming times and become part of some big matches in future.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Ember Moon Returns

NXT TakeOver 31 aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center (formerly known as the Performance Center) tonight on the WWE Network. It was...
Read more
Wrestling News

Former WWE Producer Arrested In Indiana

A former WWE backstage producer was recently arrested in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. According to a report from PW Insider, Sarah Stock was arrested...
Read more
NXT

Injury Updates For Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Following NXT Takeover

WWE has provided injury updates for Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly following their hard-hitting match in the main event of Sunday's NXT...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 9

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali’s First Comments After Being Revealed As The Leader Of Retribution

The Retribution storyline saw a big development during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw when Mustafa Ali turned heel and was...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

Fans have been wanting to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE ever since Bobby Roode joined NXT and these talks were...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
Wrestling News

EC3 Is Headed To ROH

EC3 continues to make moves in his post-WWE career as he is coming to Ring of Honor.  On Monday,...
Read more
WWE

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV. WWE did...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode Discusses His WWE Hiatus Due To Travel Ban

Roode Roode opened up on his WWE hiatus in a new interview. The Glorious one returned to TV last week after being away...
Read more
WWE

GLOW Canceled By Netflix After Three Seasons

Even though Netflix had previously announced that GLOW had been renewed for its fourth and final season, the show is canceled. 
Read more
AEW

Ryback: “Cody’s Gonna Be His Best as a Heel on AEW Television”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Cody Rhodes' recent 'turn' on AEW television. The Big Guy commented on The Nightmare Family leader...
Read more
NJPW

Vince Russo Lambasts “Dance Routine” During G1 Climax Match

Former WWE/WCW/TNA writer and outspoken pro wrestling personality Vince Russo recently commented on New Japan's G1 Climax tournament. This year's G1 recently...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Talks Potential Roman Reigns vs The Rock Match

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed Roman Reigns' ongoing Universal Championship run.
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio Comments On Wearing A Mask & Becoming “Prince Mysterio”

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have commented in several interviews that they hope one day Dominik will wear a mask and use the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC