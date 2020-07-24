Reported Plans For Edge and Randy Orton At WrestleMania

Edge tore his triceps during the filming of the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash. The injury will keep him out of action for some time but according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans are already in place for his match at next year’s WrestleMania.

The report states that while things could change, the current plan is for Edge and Randy Orton to meet in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania 37. WWE originally wanted to do this match at SummerSlam. Edge’s injury caused a change in plans, however.

“The plan is for Edge vs. Orton in an I Quit match as one of the key matches for next WrestleMania,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “It was already scheduled for SummerSlam before the Backlash “Best in the World” match took place, but Edge’s injury made that impossible.”

As always, these plans could change in the time between now and next year’s WrestleMania.

Edge is also said to have taken on a creative role backstage in WWE as of late. It was reported on the Wrestling Observer, that he and Daniel Bryan are on the writing teams of their respective shows.

“Edge on Raw and Daniel Bryan on Smackdown both have significant creative influence,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “The term I was given is they were part of the writing teams of the respective shows right now.”