Reported Plans For RAW Women’s Championship Match At WrestleMania

With Royal Rumble in the rearview mirror, WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania. Last night on RAW, Drew McIntyre chose to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Despite teasing she would share her decision, previously indicating she would choose Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair did not announce her choice. Her refusal to answer has fans wondering what could be in store for the RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE reportedly has plans in place for Lynch to go up against NXT’s Shayna Baszler.

Baszler was allegedly initially slated to win the 30-Women Royal Rumble match this past Sunday. Instead, Flair would join Asuka and Becky Lynch as a Royal Rumble winner. Despite this report, Meltzer noted that WWE does not have any plans that would lead Flair to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley.

Baszler And Lynch’s History

During last year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, Baszler would encounter both Bayley and Lynch. They competed in a Championship triple threat match. Baszler would emerge victorious from this match, helping NXT come out on top in their brand competition against RAW and SmackDown.

If WWE commits to Baszler and Lynch, they will probably begin building a feud between the two of them soon. However, if they don’t intend to have Flair challenge Bayley, it does leave the question as to who Flair will ultimately face on the “Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.