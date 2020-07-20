Reported Reason Apollo Crews Missed Extreme Rules

Apollo Crews was scheduled to face MVP for the United States championship at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules last night. The match didn’t happen, however. Instead, MVP just declared himself the new champion.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Crews was removed from the show due to COVID-19 related concerns. Comments on the show seemed to imply Crews has tested positive for the virus but did not outright say that is the case.

“Apollo Crews was COVID-19,” Meltzer said regarding Crews’ absence from the show. “People have been suspecting it and it was.”

Crews would later post to social media regarding MVP’s title claims.

“MVP is the new United States Champion — at least, according to himself,” reads a WWE.com report about the situation. “He declared himself as such at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules when Apollo Crews wasn’t cleared to compete in their scheduled match due to a bulging disc.”

The United States championship is the first title Crews has held since debuting on the main roster in 2016. MVP’s 419 days spent with the title across 2 reigns is good for 5th all-time in that category. Only Lex Luger, Ric Flair, Greg Valentine, and Blackjack Mulligan have held the title for more days.