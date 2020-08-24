Reported Reason Hair vs Hair Stipulation Was Dropped For Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

The Hair vs Hair stipulation originally scheduled for the Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville match at SummerSlam was removed on Smackdown last week. Deville said she wanted to up the stakes and a “Loser Leaves WWE” stipulation was added to the match instead.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Deville’s lawyers noted it probably was not a good idea for her to appear in court with a recently shaved head.

- Advertisement -

“The reason they switched the stipulation from the hair vs hair to the loser leaves town was because her lawyer basically said that with this thing going on it’s probably not a good idea to cut your hair, get your head shaved, for court,” said Dave Meltzer.

The report continued to speculate what might be next for Deville after losing the match.

“Maybe because of the case she’s going to take some time off,” Meltzer continued. “I know there’s other projects she was looking at doing. Obviously, she’s going to be back at some point. I wonder if anyone really believes she’s really gone because they never adhere to their stips.”

Rose defeated Deville at SummerSlam. According to the stipulation, Deville must now leave the company.