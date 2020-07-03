Reported Reason Shayna Baszler Was Taken Off TV

Shayna Baszler spent 549 days as NXT Women’s Champion split across two title reigns. She was the first to win the title a second time and holds the record for most combined days as champion. Baszler then debuted on the main roster and was pitted against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

The future looked bright for Baszler on the main roster but as of this writing, she hasn’t wrestled for WWE since May 12th. Her last match was a victory over Natalya in a submissions match on RAW.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason Baszler is no longer on television is that Vince doesn’t get her character.

“Vince also soured on Baszler completely because he never conceptually grasped the style that an MMA fighter should use in pro wrestling and she doesn’t check his buttons when it comes to women in wrestling,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report also stated that Baszler had been scheduled to win the women’s Money In The Bank match before Vince scrapped the idea. He then decided to remove Baszler from television altogether. This was done before Paul Heyman was removed from his role on the creative team.

The 34-year-old Baszler debuted for WWE in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In addition to her pro-wrestling career, Baszler has a 15-11 MMA record.