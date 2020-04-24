Reported Reason Why WWE Is Going Back To Taped Shows

Earlier this month, WWE announced they would run episodes of RAW, Smackdown and NXT live from the Performance Center. Last week, WWE confirmed this was no longer the plan. WWE will return to pretaping several episodes at a time from its Orlando location beginning this weekend.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE was informed by its television partners that switching from live to taped content would not impact their ongoing agreement.

It had been reported that WWE’s contracts with both Fox and NBC Universal only allowed for a certain number of pretaped shows a year. Speculation then held that WWE was worried that pretaping episodes during the pandemic could lead to the networks stating the agreements had been breached thus putting them in jeopardy.

“The change (from live to taped content) was made when both NBC Universal and FOX made it clear to WWE after getting numerous media questions (which neither company answered) that in this pandemic situation they would accept non-live programming despite the contract,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

All tapings are expected to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Tonight’s Smackdown is expected to be the last live show for the foreseeable future.

WWE Taping Schedule

The company’s upcoming taping schedule is below.

Saturday, April 25: WWE will tape two episodes of SmackDown to air on May 1 and May 8.

Monday, April 27: WWE will tape two episodes of RAW. One for that night and one for May 4, the following week.

Wednesday, April 29: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT. One for that night and one for May 6, the following week.

Monday, May 11: WWE will tape one RAW episode for that night and one SmackDown episode for that Friday, May 15.

Tuesday, May 12: WWE will tape one RAW episode for May 18, and one SmackDown episode for May 22.

Wednesday, May 13: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT. One for that night and one for the following week, May 20.

Monday, May 25: WWE will tape two episodes of RAW, one for that night and one for June 1.

Tuesday, May 26: WWE will tape two episodes of SmackDown, one for May 29 and one for June 5.

Wednesday, May 27: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT, one for that night and one for June 3.

WWE Tapings In June and July