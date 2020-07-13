Reported Reason Why WWE Mandated Mask Wearing

Earlier this month, WWE made it mandatory for spectators inside the WWE Performance Center to wear masks. Failure to do so will result in a fine. Previously, WWE had sent a statement to media stating that since social distancing measures were being adhered to inside the Performance Center masks were not necessary.

According to Pat Laprade of the French-language podcast Les anti-pods de la Lutte, mask-wearing was made mandatory after Kevin Owens spoke to Vince McMahon about it. According to Post Wrestling’s report, Laprade says Kevin Owens spoke to Vince McMahon about the situation during the tapings held on July 3rd.

Owens reportedly told McMahon he wasn’t comfortable with people not wearing masks and standing so close. He said he was going home but McMahon asked what they could do to make him more comfortable. Owens said mandating masks and instituting a fine would be sufficient. Owens also noted that he was once fined for swearing on Smackdown and then never did it again, proving fines are a good deterrent.

The fine for a first offence is $500 and it doubles to $1000 for a second offence. Owens has since said he will continue to take part in the tapings now that the policy is in effect. He is scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins tonight on RAW.

EDIT: Shortly after this piece was posted, Kevin Owens was quoted by SI.com on the matter:

“At first, the masks weren’t being taken seriously enough. Eventually, a fine system was implemented to make sure people took it seriously. That came from me. I thought that the masks weren’t being worn seriously enough, so I went and talked to the people in charge. They immediately did what they could to remedy the situation,” Owens said.