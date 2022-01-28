AEW Rampage Beach Break Results: Title Matches, Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT and featured three title matches. Jurassic Express put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Private Party in the main event. Jon Moxley faced Anthony Bowens tonight as well.

Rampage Results

Jon Moxley def. Anthony Bowens FTR def. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson Jade Cargill def. Julia Hart to retain the TBS Championship Jurassic Express def. Private Party to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson Is Keeping An Eye On Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley faced Anthony Bowens in the first match of the night. Moxley dominated early and beat the hell out of Bowens in the corner of the ring. Bowens got out of the ring to regroup but Jon went after him. Moxley sent Bowens into the barricade and then they battled into the crowd.

Moxley brought Bowens back to the ringside area but Bowens sent Moxley into the ring post. Back in the ring, Bowens unloaded some punches and chops to Moxley’s chest. Bowens went for a Suplex but Moxley countered into one of his own. Caster tripped Moxley up from outside the ring and the distraction allowed Bowens to beat Moxley down.

When Rampage returned from a commercial break, Moxley and Bowens were battling on the top turnbuckle. Jon went for a Paradigm Shift but Bowens was able to block it. Bowens connected with a Dropkick and then a Superplex for a near fall. Moxley battled back and threw Bowens out of the ring.

Moxley went for a Suicide Dive but wound up just hitting Max Caster. Bowens planted Moxley with a DDT in the ring and went for the cover but Jon powered out at two. Jon responded with a Piledriver but couldn’t put Bowens away. Bowens hit Claim to Fame but Moxley kicked out at two. Moxley dared Bowens to hit him and he dropped Jon with a few forearms shots to the face. Max Caster slid Bowens a chain but Moxley saw it coming. Moxley hit a Cutter and then the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory. Danielson was shown watching a TV backstage and then looked directly into the camera with a smirk on his face before walking away.

.@JonMoxley’s win seems to have captured the attention of the #AmericanDragon @BryanDanielson…

FTR Picked Up A Win

Andrade El Idolo tried to recruit Darby Allin backstage but wound up getting laughed at. Darby told Andrade that he respects him as a wrestler but wondered if he had lost his mind. Allin brought out a baseball bat and told Andrade to leave.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) battled Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson tonight on Rampage. Cash and Lee started off the action and Wheeler took control. Brock Anderson and Dax tagged in and traded punches. Harwood went for a shoulder tackle but Brock stood tall. Lee Johnson tagged in and FTR was thrown out of the ring. Lee hit a dive onto FTR as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Lee was trapped in the ring but eventually tagged in Brock Anderson. Brock hit some Clotheslines and then a DDT on Wheeler. Lee followed it up with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Cash got his boot on the bottom rope. Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard argued outside the ring and Arn connected with a punch. FTR hit Lee with a Piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Jade Cargill Retained & Improved To 26-0

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Julia Hart. Smart Mark Sterling was ringside for the match. Julia Hart got in some offense and rolled up Cargill for a two count. Cargill hit a Backbreaker and taunted Hart by doing some pushups. Julia tried to battle back but Cargill quickly hit Jaded for the pinfall victory. Cargill retained the TBS Championship and is now 26-0 in All Elite Wrestling.

Gunn Club Attacked Jurassic Express

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) in the main event. Gunn Club were ringside for the match.

Private Party hit Gin & Juice on Jungle Boy early but he kicked out at two. Quen and Kassidy climbed to the top rope and went for a Splash but Jungle Boy got out of the way. Luchasaurus tagged in but Matt Hardy hit him with a chair while the referee was distracted.

When Rampage returned from the break, Private Party knocked Jungle Boy to the floor outside the ring and isolated Luchasaurus for a few minutes. The big man eventually battled back and tagged Jungle Boy back in. Jungle Boy hit Kassidy and Quen with a couple Suicide Dives and followed it up by flipping onto them outside the ring.

Luchasaurus had Jungle Boy up on his shoulders and Kassidy climbed to the top rope. Isiah went for a Crossbody but Jungle Boy rolled through into a Powerslam for a two count. Jungle Boy got Kassidy in the Snare Trap in the middle of the ring but Quen broke it up with a Shooting Star Press. Jurassic Express then hit their finisher for the pinfall victory. Gunn Club attacked Jurassic Express after the match and hit them with the belts to close the show.

