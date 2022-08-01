WWE RAW Results (8/1/22): Bayley & Becky Lynch, Tag Title Main Event, Edge & Judgement Day

WWE RAW aired live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE SummerSlam. The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Mysterios in tonight’s main event.

WWE RAW Results (8/1)

AJ Styles def. Mustafa Ali, The Miz to earn his way into the #1 contenders match for the US Title

Seth Rollins def. Montez Ford

Asuka def. Alexa Bliss via DQ

Ciampa def. Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler to earn his way into the #1 contenders match for the US Title

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky ended in a no contest

Ciampa def. AJ Styles to earn a shot at the US Title next week on WWE RAW

The Usos def. The Mysterios to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from WWE RAW:

Becky Lynch Confirms Injury, Bayley & Her Faction Attacked

Becky Lynch made her way down the entrance ramp with her arm in a sling. Becky lost to Bianca Belair last night at WWE SummerSlam. She then turned babyface and stood by the champion’s side as Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (FKA as Io Shirai) surrounded Belair.

The crowd chanted “Becky!” and she thanked them. Becky claimed that she is happy to say that she finally remembered who she was at SummerSlam. Lynch said that she separated her shoulder at SummerSlam but finished the match anyway, and they were some of the most painful minutes of her career.

Lynch claimed that it wasn’t as painful as realizing she has become very separated from reality. Becky noted that she gave her best but her best just wasn’t good enough at SummerSlam. Becky referenced her old “The Man” gimmick before giving Bianca Belair credit for pushing her this year.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her way to the ring to a big pop from the crowd. Bianca complimented Becky and the two shared a hug in the middle of the ring.Becky then said, “I’ll see you soon”. and exited as the crowd chanted her name.

Bianca Belair then cut a promo about still standing here as the RAW Women’s Champion. Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley then attacked Becky Lynch backstage. Bianca rushed backstage but was too late as the heels had escaped.

The Man will come back around soon. pic.twitter.com/KzSeSKtFW9 — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 2, 2022

AJ Styles Won The Triple Threat Match

The Miz, Mustafa Ali, and AJ Styles battled in a Triple Threat match. The winner will be in the #1 contenders match for the United States Championship. Mustafa connected with a Hurricanrana on Styles but The Miz tripped him up. AJ hit Miz with a Dropkick that knocked The A-Lister out of the ring. AJ went for the Styles Clash on Ali but Miz dragged him to the outside. The Miz launched AJ into the barricade but turned around into a dive from Ali.

Back in the ring, Mustafa shoved Miz into the turnbuckle. The Miz responded by bashing Ali’s head into the turnbuckle as AJ got back into the ring. Styles delivered a flurry of chops to Miz’s chest but he shrugged them off. Miz stomped AJ down in the corner and responded with some chops of his own.

Mustafa connected with a double Neckbreaker on both Superstars but Miz and Styles kicked out. The action spilled to the outside and Mustafa leaped off the top rope into a DDT on AJ Styles on the floor. The Miz hit Ali but couldn’t go for the cover right away and it cost him as Mustafa kicked out at two. Mustafa hit an Enziguri and climbed to the top rope. Ali hit Miz with a 450 Splash but rolled right into a Styles Clash from AJ for the pinfall victory. AJ will face the winner of the other Triple Threat match later tonight to determine which superstar gets a future US Title shot.

Before the match, Logan Paul revealed his signed a “multi-year, multi-event deal” and Triple H will be on his podcast tomorrow.

Seth Rollins def. Montez Ford

Seth Rollins came to the ring for a promo but was quickly interrupted by Street Profits. Rollins told the crowd to shut up as they reacted for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Seth joked that he doesn’t want to share any airspace with the biggest losers in WWE and poked fun at The Street Profits losing again to The Usos. Seth suggested that they should probably break up because they suck so much as a tag team.

Dawkins reminded Rollins that they beat him to become tag champs and Montez added that Cody Rhodes beat Seth when he “only had one booby”. Seth wanted a match and Montez accepted the challenge. Seth went for the Stomp early but Ford dodged it and delivered a Clothesline. Montez slammed Rollins into the barricade before the action returned to the ring.

Montez hit a Superkick and went for the cover but Rollins kicked out at two. Seth connected with a Fallaway Slam outside the ring and tried to win via count out but Montez made it back in time. Seth hit Montez with a few knee strikes before connecting with a Gutbuster for a near fall.

Ford battled back with a Clothesline and followed it up with an Enziguri. Montez sent Rollins to the canvas with a slam and hit a Standing Moonsault for a two count. Rollins went for a Clothesline but Montez ducked and hit a Blockbuster for another near fall.

Montez hit a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Seth got his boot on the ropes to break up the cover and the match continued. Ford climbed to the top rope but Seth broke it up. Rollins delivered the Buckle Bomb and then a Falcon Arrow but Montez wouldn’t stay down for three.

Seth climbed to the top rope and went for a Frog Splash but Montez got out of the way. Montez went for a Frog Splash of his own but Rollins got his knees up. Seth then hit Ford with the Stomp for the pinfall victory. After the match, Rollins set up for another Stomp as Ford slowly got up. Angelo Dawkins made the save and Rollins retreated with a smile on his face.

Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss Ended In A DQ

Alexa controlled the match early and kept Asuka down with some knee strikes. Bliss applied a headlock but Asuka escaped. Alexa hit her with a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. The Empress of Tomorrow responded with a release German Suplex and a knee to the head.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky rushed the ring and attacked to end the match in a DQ, Bayley hit a running knee to Alexa’s face and Dakota hit Asuka with a boot to the face in the corner of the ring. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made the save and the heels retreated through the crowd. Belair shouted that she wanted a match tonight against one of them as RAW went to a break. Bianca Belair versus Iyo Sky will happen later tonight.

Ciampa Won The Triple Threat, Will Face AJ Styles Later

Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Dolph Ziggler competed in a Triple Threat match tonight. The winner will battle AJ Styles later tonight to determine the #1 contender for the United States Championship. Ciampa and Gable teamed up to beat Ziggler down early. Gable went for the cover but Ciampa pulled him off. Ciampa and Gable then started shoving each other before teaming up again.

Ciampa sent Ziggler into the ring post and then was attacked by Gable. Ciampa escaped but Gable connected with a slam and bounced Ciampa’s face off the canvas. Dolph hit Gable with a Fameasser as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, all three Superstars were in a triple submission. Gable went for an Ankle Lock but Ciampa escaped. Ciampa hit White Noise and went for the cover but Gable broke it up at two. Ciampa sent Ziggler out of the ring and connected with the Fairytale Ending on Gable for the pinfall victory. Ciampa will face AJ Styles later tonight to determine the #1 contender for the United States Championship.

Edge Vowed To End The Judgement Day

The Rated R Superstar Edge made his way to the ring with his old theme and got a great reaction from the crowd. He cut a brief promo and admitted he’s been a bit of an asshole lately in The Judgement Day. Edge said he created the group to help talent like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. He vowed to end The Judgement Day to end the promo.

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky Ended In A DQ

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair battled Iyo Sky tonight on the red brand. Iyo dominated early and connected with a Moonsault on the champion outside the ring as WWE RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Sky was still in control and stomped The EST down to the mat. Iyo went for the cover but Bianca kicked out at two. Belair went for a strike but Iyo was ready and went for a Crossface. Belair blocked it but Sky countered into a Russian Leg Sweep for a near fall.

Sky went for a Crossbody but the champ caught her and hit a Fallaway Slam. Bianca stayed on the attack and slammed Sky down to the mat. Bianca followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a two count.

Bayley and Dakota Kai showed up ringside and distracted the RAW Women’s Champion. Iyo capitalized with a Hurricanrana off the top rope for a two count. Belair battled back with a Suplex and lifted Iyo up for the KOD. Sky escaped and the two Superstars battled to the ring apron.

Bianca tried to hit Sky with a German Suplex off the apron but Iyo held onto the ropes. Sky leaped off the apron but Belair caught her and slammed Iyo into the barricade. Bianca went to roll Sky back into the ring but Kai and Dakota blocked her. Alexa Bliss and Asuka made their way back down the entrance ramp as RAW went to another break.

When RAW returned, Bianca hit a Superplex and followed it up with a Moonsault but Iyo somehow managed to kick out at two and the match continued. Sky sent Belair to the corner and delivered a Dropkick to the champion’s face. Bianca responded with a big Spinebuster and went for another Moonsault but Sky got her knees up.

Bayley tripped Bianca up and Iyo rolled her up. Sky was using the ropes for leverage but Alexa shoved her feet off. Dakota Kai, Bayley, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss then brawled in the ring. Asuka hit Bayley with a knee to the face and some strikes. WWE officials then rushed the ring to break up the brawl.

Ciampa Earned A Shot At The US Title

Ciampa battled AJ Styles tonight on RAW to determine the #1 contender for the United States Championship. The Miz accompanied Ciampa to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined commentary for the match. AJ was favoring his shoulder but still managed to control the match early.

Styles connected with a Backbreaker and Ciampa rolled out of the ring to regroup. Ciampa talked with The Miz before getting backing back into the ring. AJ delivered a Dropkick that sent the former NXT Champion out of the ring. Styles followed it up with a forearm to the face and trash talked with The Miz as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Styles unloaded a Clothesline and followed it up with a sliding forearm to Ciampa’s face. AJ hit a Neckbreaker and then a slam for a two count. Ciampa battled back with a slam of his own and waited for AJ to get up. Ciampa went for a running knee strike but AJ blocked it.

AJ went for the Styles Clash but Ciampa was able to escape. Styles caught Ciampa with a Suplex and launched him into the turnbuckle. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Ciampa blocked it with a knee to the face. Ciampa quickly followed it up with a Backbreaker but AJ kicked out at two.

AJ battled back and hit the Styles Clash in the corner. AJ went for the cover but The Miz put Ciampa’s boot on the bottom rope to break up the cover. AJ chased Miz to the outside and Ciampa capitalized. Ciampa sent AJ into the timekeeper’s area and Miz held onto Styles leg. AJ broke free and got back into the ring to break the count. Ciampa hit him with a knee strike and then the Fairytale Ending for the pinfall victory. Ciampa will battle Bobby Lashley next week on RAW for the United States Championship.

The Usos Retained The Undisputed Tag Team Championships, Edge Battled With The Judgement Day

Dominik and Rey Mysterio battled The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in tonight’s main event. The Mysterios controlled the action early and sent Jimmy and Jey out of the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Jimmy had Rey trapped in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Jey tagged in and connected with a Backbreaker on Rey for a two count. Dominik and Jimmy Uso then tagged in. Dominik hit a Crossbody and then a Dropkick for a two count.

Jimmy hit Dominik with a punch but he responded with a Slingblade. Dominik went for the 619 but Jimmy escaped out of the ring. Dominik went for a Crossbody but The Usos caught him. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions bashed Dominik into the ring post as RAW went to the final commercial break of the night.

Dominik and Jimmy were battling in the corner when RAW returned. Dominik got the better of the exchange and connected with a DDT. Rey and Jey tagged in and battled in the middle of the ring. Rey hit a Hurricanrana and booted Jimmy to the outside. Rey kicked Jey in the side of the head and followed it up with a Senton.

Rey went for a springboard Crossbody but Jey was ready and caught him with an Enziguri for a close two count. The Mysterios hit a double 619 and Dominik climbed to the top rope. Dominik connected with a Frog Splash on Jimmy and went for the cover but Jey broke it up at the last moment.

Jey dragged Rey out of the ring and hit him with a Superkick. Dominik leveled Jey with a Suicide Dive and then climbed back to the top rope. Jimmy hit Dominik with an uppercut and some punches to the face. Jimmy joined Dominik on the top turnbuckle and set up for a Superplex. Dominik blocked it and knocked Jimmy down. Dominik missed with a Frog Splash but hit a Dropkick. Jey tagged himself in and The Usos caught Dominik with the 1D for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

After the match, The Judgement Day attacked The Mysterios in the ring. Edge made the save and sent Damian out of the ring. Edge connected with Edgecution on Balor and set up for the Spear. Rhea shoved Dominik in the way and he accidentally hit Dominik with the Spear. Rhea laughed ringside as Edge chased Balor through the crowd to close the show.