RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION.

On Friday’s SmackDown, their presence was first felt during a backstage pull-apart between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville by turning out the lights.

The group appeared by taking the ring with various weapons before running off the camera crew then attacking some WWE developmental talent in the crowd.

They also spray-painted things and took a chainsaw to the ring ropes. It happened at the end of the broadcast.

We have no words for what we just witnessed. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8IMLqaZfzw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020

WWE’s official website had teased earlier on Monday that there were “rumblings” around the Performance Center that the group was set to “cause chaos” and “shake up the organizations structure.”

During Monday’s broadcast on the USA Network, we saw a group of people wearing hoodies outside throwing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail at a generator.

It was first reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that the group is not intended to be political but rather specific to WWE. At the time, there was no word on who would’ve been part of the group as those involved in the faction are being kept close to the vest by upper management.