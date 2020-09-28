Retribution Members Have Been Quarantined

COVID-19 hit home for members of Retribution.

The core members of Retribution (T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation) have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The original belief from Dave Meltzer during Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast was that they were kept off Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view because they are not currently medically cleared to compete.

At the time, there wasn’t any word whether it was COVID-19 related. That has changed.

Per Satin, each member has to quarantine themselves for two weeks due to precautionary reasons as they came into proximity with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19.

As of this writing, here’s no word yet on when Retribution began their two-week quarantine. They were last seen on WWE television on last Monday’s episode of RAW.

It appears that they will stay off television until mid-October. It will be interesting to see how WWE plans to explain their absence or if WWE will just use other wrestlers to fill in for the normal characters.

