Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now.

After various theories among fans about who could be in the group, WWE’s internal roster has confirmed the five members of the stable.

On Monday evening, John Pollock of Post Wrestling reported Dio Maddin, Mia Yim, Shane Thorne, Mercedes Martinez, and Dominik Dijakovic are in WWE’s internal roster. Dave Meltzer has confirmed this report.

All of the stars mentioned above have been appearing in promos in the last couple of weeks on Monday Night RAW. Martinez and Dijakovic have been used in speaking roles.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, the group did a promo where they talked about the machine and how everyone is bad for liking the machine. They ended the promo with a number of extras appearing by wearing the same apparel as the group.

In recent weeks on NXT television, Yim and Martinez have both been used as Martinez lost a steel cage match to Rhea Ripley on last week’s show.

This ended her storyline with the Robert Stone brand as Stone had been her manager. WWE did a storyline where he filed a restraining order against her, which ended up cutting ties with Martinez.