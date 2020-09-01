Retribution To Be Exclusive To RAW (Report)

The Retribution faction that has been terrorizing episodes of RAW and Smackdown as of late will apparently only be doing that to the RAW brand now. According to a report from John Pollock of POST Wrestling, a source has confirmed to him that the angle will now be exclusive to RAW.

“One source noted to us that Retribution is expected to only appear on Raw moving forward,” wrote Pollock.

The faction appeared on WWE RAW last night. They attacked during the Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Garza match. Garza took off along with his date from the Bachelor to avoid the attack but would run into the group backstage later in the show. During this attack, Garza left Demi Burnett on her own as well.

Who Is In Retribution?

There has been a lot of online speculation about who the members of Retribution are. The talent currently taking part in the angle may not be the finalized group, however.

Dominik Dijakovic, Chelsea Green, Vanessa Borne, Dio Madden, and Mia Yim’s names have all been speculated on as possible members of the group. Kayden Carter possibly as well.

Santana Garrett and Jessi Kamea are also possible members:

Red headed Retribution member looks like Santana Garrett while the purple highlight one looks like Jessi Kamea. pic.twitter.com/9HITbnnAdX — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) August 15, 2020

Yeah @MiaYim is definitely a member of Retribution #WWERaw — Rachel Struck (@Rachel_Struck1) September 1, 2020

Did Kayden Carter’s shoes give her away?

RETRIBUTION member on far left must be Kayden Carter. She wears converse shoes pic.twitter.com/thJEiyAv0O — #10KJake (@WrestleNews_) August 25, 2020

Kacy Catanzaro also a possible member: