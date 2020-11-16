RetroMania Wrestling Release Date Announced, New Trailer

We finally have an official release date for RetroMania Wrestling, the official sequel to the beloved 1991 arcade game WWF WrestleFest.

RetroMania Wrestling will be released on Friday, February 26th for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Developer Retrosoft Studios has released an updated trailer for the game featuring updated gameplay mechanics and new arenas:



RetroMania bills itself as a “pick up and play” arcade wrestling game featuring 2D sprites, lively backgrounds and and fast-paced gameplay.

The game is launching with 16 playable characters, with more to be added post-launch via DLC. Match types will include one-on-one, tag team, cage matches and battle royals.

For more information and to pre-order the game, visit RetroManiaWrestling.com.