Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Returning Star Turns Heel On Raw

Aleister Black is back

By Anutosh Bajpai
Aleister Black returned to Raw
Aleister Black returned to Raw

Aleister Black has turned heel for the first time in his career in WWE.

Last night’s SummerSlam event saw Kevin Owens inviting Aleister Black to the KO Show on Raw and the company later confirmed the former NXT Champion’s return to WWE TV.

Black then made his first appearance in almost a month during the Red Branded Show and he came out covering one eye, still selling the attack from Murphy and Seth Rollins which originally put him out of action.

Kevin then tried to interview the former NXT star but Aleister stumbled out of the seat. The former Universal Champion stopped to check on him and called for help from the back.

However, the returning star decked Owens and then dropped him with a Black Mass, turning heel in the process for the first time in his WWE career.

The former NXT Champion took on his Twitter after the show to comment on his actions and he wrote “Let us begin.” You can check out his tweet and some photos and video of the segment below:

There is no word on what the company is planning for Aleister Black after this heel turn but a feud with Kevin Owens seems to be the immediate plans for the former indie star.

Returning Star Turns Heel On Raw

