Monday, August 31, 2020

Rey & Dominik Mysterio Get Revenge On Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

By Andrew Ravens

Rey and Dominik Mysterio had the chance to get back at their arch-rivals, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. 

This tag team contest was booked at the Payback pay-per-view event. It was a back and forth contest with the father and son going over.

The finish featured Murphy accidentally kicking Rollins in the head before Rey hit a sunset flip powerbomb to Rollins into the barricade. Dominik hit the 619 then a frog splash off the top rope to Murphy for the win. 

This has been a long term feud that dates back to the original program between Rey and Rollins. Rollins took out an eye of the future WWE Hall of Famer in an Eye for an Eye Match at Extreme Rules. 

After being off television for a few weeks, Rey made his return in order to be in the corner of his son when he battled the former Universal Champion in a Street Fight at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event just one week ago that saw Rollins go over. 

WWE has already confirmed that Rey will wrestle Rollins in a singles match on this Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center

What are your thoughts on Rey & Dominik Mysterio going over Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy in this tag team contest? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

