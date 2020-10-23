Friday, October 23, 2020

Rey Fenix Injured & Pulled From AEW’s World Title Tournament

By Michael Reichlin


Rey Fenix has been forced to pull out of AEW’s World Title Eliminator Tournament due to injury. Penta el Zero M will take his place in the semi-finals, which takes place next week on AEW Dynamite.

AEW released a video on Friday featuring Eddie Kingston announcing the change. Kingston did not specify the nature of Fenix’s injury, but assured him this is not about him, it’s about ‘the family.’

- Advertisement -

Fenix defeated his brother and tag team partner this week on Dynamite, but was injured during the match.

The following is an updated look at the tournament semi-finals, which take place next week:

  • Penta El Zero M vs. Kenny Omega
  • Hangmna Page vs. Wardlow

The finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament take place at Full Gear. The winner earns a shot at the AEW World Champion at a future date.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
Wrestling News

New Jack’s Drag Queen Son Talks Being Disowned By Father

New Jack has 5 children and one of them is a famous drag queen named Washington Heights. The 27-year-old uses she/her pronouns...
Read more
MLW

Multiple Former WWE Stars Worked MLW’s Recent Tapings

Major League Wrestling returned to taping shows this past week. Their latest tapings featured a number of former WWE stars, according to...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory 'relationship counseling' sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling...
Read more
WWE

Ric Flair Makes Prediction About The Future Of Undertaker

The Undertaker hinted at being done with pro wrestling during the final episode of his The Last Ride documentary but Ric Flair...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Final Card For Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling is back with another show, so let’s take a look at the card for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. 
Read more
AEW

Rey Fenix Injured & Pulled From AEW’s World Title Tournament

Rey Fenix has been forced to pull out of AEW's World Title Eliminator Tournament due to injury. Penta el Zero M will...
Read more
Impact

Gail Kim Talks Past & Present Of The Knockouts Division

Throughout its near two-decades in existence one thing Impact Wrestling/TNA has consistently received praise for is its Knockouts division. Even during periods...
Read more
Wrestling News

Big E Reveals New Day’s Reaction To Being Split Up

During the recent WWE Draft, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were drafted to RAW but Big E remained on Smackdown. In recent...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rey Mysterio Injury Update

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps on the Payback PPV back in August. He teamed with his son Dominik on the show...
Read more
AEW

Alex Reynolds Updates His Condition After Getting Knocked Out On AEW Dynamite

Dark Order member Alex Reynolds has provided another update on his condition after getting 'knocked out' during the main event of this...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory 'relationship counseling' sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock & Kurt Angle Comment On 20-Year Anniversary Of No Mercy 2000

The Rock and Kurt Angle have both responded to a Tweet posted by ESPN's Ariel Helwani on the 20-year anniversary of WWE's...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC