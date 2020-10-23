Rey Fenix Injured & Pulled From AEW’s World Title Tournament



Rey Fenix has been forced to pull out of AEW’s World Title Eliminator Tournament due to injury. Penta el Zero M will take his place in the semi-finals, which takes place next week on AEW Dynamite.

AEW released a video on Friday featuring Eddie Kingston announcing the change. Kingston did not specify the nature of Fenix’s injury, but assured him this is not about him, it’s about ‘the family.’

#EddieKingston & #LuchaBros announced that Fenix has vacated his win over his brother @PENTAELZEROM due to injury. Penta has been declared the winner by forfeit & will face @KennyOmegamanX in the World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals on #AEWDynamite Wed at 8p on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/KIJApYdyRy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2020

Fenix defeated his brother and tag team partner this week on Dynamite, but was injured during the match.

The following is an updated look at the tournament semi-finals, which take place next week:

Penta El Zero M vs. Kenny Omega

Hangmna Page vs. Wardlow

The finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament take place at Full Gear. The winner earns a shot at the AEW World Champion at a future date.