Rey Fenix Injured & Pulled From AEW’s World Title Tournament

Rey Fenix has been forced to pull out of AEW’s World Title Eliminator Tournament due to injury. Penta el Zero M will take his place in the semi-finals, which takes place next week on AEW Dynamite.
AEW released a video on Friday featuring Eddie Kingston announcing the change. Kingston did not specify the nature of Fenix’s injury, but assured him this is not about him, it’s about ‘the family.’
- Advertisement -
Fenix defeated his brother and tag team partner this week on Dynamite, but was injured during the match.
The following is an updated look at the tournament semi-finals, which take place next week:
- Penta El Zero M vs. Kenny Omega
- Hangmna Page vs. Wardlow
The finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament take place at Full Gear. The winner earns a shot at the AEW World Champion at a future date.