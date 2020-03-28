Rey Horus Officially Signs New Contract With Ring Of Honor

Ring of Honor Wrestling has announced that Rey Horus has officially signed a new deal with the promotion.

Rey Horus debuted for ROH in December 2019. He faced Flip Gordan at ROH’s Final Battle Fallout event. Gordon would ultimately walk away with the win that night.

Horus is currently one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with his partners Bandido and Flamita. They defeated the Villain Enterprises team of Marty Scurll, Brody King and Flip Gordon for the titles during ROH’s Saturday Night at Center Stage event in January.

Before ROH canceled their 18th Anniversary pay-per-view, Rey Horus was scheduled to team up with Alex Zayn to face off against PCO and Brody King.

Their 18th Anniversary show isn’t the only show the promotion has canceled. The coronavirus pandemic has forced several wrestling promotions to cease operations, with ROH shutting down all shows through to May 31.