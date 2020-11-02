Rey Mysterio: Cain Velasquez Isn’t ‘Gone For Good’

Rey Mysterio has opened up about Cain Velasquez’s potential pro wrestling future in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

During their conversation, Mysterio told Helwani that he believes Velasquez will eventually compete once more inside the squared circle:

“I can’t dig into the exact situation with Cain. I do know for a fact that he’s very dedicated, he’s very passionate about lucha libre and about wrestling, I know this was one of his biggest dreams to be a part of the WWE,” Mysterio said.

He continued, “I honestly don’t think that he’s gone for good. I think he’s going to make an appearance and a comeback. It’s very hard to put a mask on someone that has created their own history within the UFC like Cain.”

Mysterio added how he thinks Velasquez should compete without a mask if he does decide to continue wrestling. He stated how he is a big fan of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and thinks that a Velaseuz return “would be huge.”

Cain Velasquez’s WWE Tenure

After signing with WWE, Cain Velasquez would debut during the first episode of SmackDown on Fox with Rey Mysterio by his side. Velasquez would ultimately wrestle twice for the promotion before being released.

He competed in a loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE’s 2019 Crown Jewel event. He also teamed with Humberto Carillo to defeat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at a WWE Live Event.

Cain Velasquez was let go by WWE earlier this year as a cost-cutting measure. The promotion cited the coronavirus pandemic as the driving factor behind the cuts.