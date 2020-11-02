Monday, November 2, 2020

Rey Mysterio: Cain Velasquez Isn’t ‘Gone For Good’

Rey Mysterio has opened up about former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, and whether he believes he'll ever return to pro wrestling.

By Steve Russell
Rey Mysterio Cain Velasquez
Rey Mysterio & Cain Velasquez teaming up at WWE Mexico City Live Event on Nov. 30th

Rey Mysterio has opened up about Cain Velasquez’s potential pro wrestling future in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

During their conversation, Mysterio told Helwani that he believes Velasquez will eventually compete once more inside the squared circle:

- Advertisement -

“I can’t dig into the exact situation with Cain. I do know for a fact that he’s very dedicated, he’s very passionate about lucha libre and about wrestling, I know this was one of his biggest dreams to be a part of the WWE,” Mysterio said.

He continued, “I honestly don’t think that he’s gone for good. I think he’s going to make an appearance and a comeback. It’s very hard to put a mask on someone that has created their own history within the UFC like Cain.”

Mysterio added how he thinks Velasquez should compete without a mask if he does decide to continue wrestling. He stated how he is a big fan of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and thinks that a Velaseuz return “would be huge.”

Cain Velasquez’s WWE Tenure

After signing with WWE, Cain Velasquez would debut during the first episode of SmackDown on Fox with Rey Mysterio by his side. Velasquez would ultimately wrestle twice for the promotion before being released.

He competed in a loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE’s 2019 Crown Jewel event. He also teamed with Humberto Carillo to defeat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at a WWE Live Event.

Cain Velasquez was let go by WWE earlier this year as a cost-cutting measure. The promotion cited the coronavirus pandemic as the driving factor behind the cuts.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Sting’s WWE Status After His Merchandise Was Pulled

Fans picked up on how Sting no longer has a page on the WWE Shop website.  This means that...
Read more
WWE

Behind The Scenes WWE ThunderDome Video Shows Banned Image List

WWE transformed the Amway Center back in August ahead of SummerSlam to turn it into the ThunderDome.  No fans are allowed into...
Read more
AEW

FTR Has Been ‘Begging’ Tony Khan For A Match With The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express

FTR member Dax Harwood has shared how he and his partner, Cash Wheeler, lobbied AEW for a matchup against the legendary Rock...
Read more
Impact

Kylie Rae Announces Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

Kylie Rae has announced she is taking a break from pro wrestling. Rae was recently scheduled to compete...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Video Game Announcement Coming Next Week

AEW has fans waiting to see a video game announcement.  On Monday afternoon, they sent out a teaser video...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cedric Alexander On What Being In The Hurt Business Means For Him

31-year-old Cedric Alexander signed with WWE in 2016 after wrestling Kota Ibushi in the Cruiserweight Classic. He'd compete on 205 Live and...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Says Undertaker Helped Him When Others Tried To Hold Him Back

The Rock was interviewed as part of the recently released "Meeting The Undertaker" documentary on the WWE Network. During the discussion, Rock...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Talks Canada vs USA Angle From 1997

Shortly after he turned heel at WrestleMania 13, Bret Hart aligned with his brother Owen, brothers-in-law Davey Boy Smith & Jim Neidhart,...
Read more
Impact

Kylie Rae Announces Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

Kylie Rae has announced she is taking a break from pro wrestling. Rae was recently scheduled to compete...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Vows To “Turn This Ship Around” On Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE presents a live edition of Raw tonight from the Thunderdome in Orlando, Florida. In addition to the several items WWE is...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy Vows To Delete Sammy Guevara At AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Full Gear this Saturday night on pay-per-view. One of the most anticipated matches will see Matt Hardy...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Participants For Super J-Cup & BOSJ Tournaments

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it will hold a one-night Super J-Cup tournament in the United States on December 12th,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC