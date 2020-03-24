Rey Mysterio & Dana Brooke Reportedly In Quarantine, Off WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are both off WrestleMania 36 due to being in quarantine. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, both wrestlers are off the WrestleMania 36 cards as a result. No other details are immediately available regarding their medical conditions but it is said that people are being cautious if they are feeling sick due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dana Brooke had been scheduled in the multi-person match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Her involvement in the match had been announced on Smackdown last Friday.

Mysterio had not been announced for a match at WrestleMania. He wrestled on the March 16th edition of Raw, defeating US Champion Andrade in a non-title match. Andrade has since been announced as teaming with Angel Garza against the Street Profits for the RAW tag team championships at WrestleMania. Garza and Andrade defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander last night on RAW. The Street Profits defeated Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne on the show as well.

Updated WrestleMania 36 Lineup