Rey Mysterio Expresses Interest In Mask vs. Hair Match At WrestleMania 36

Rey Mysterio recently spoke with TV Insider where he spoke about how WWE United States Champion Andrade reminds him of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

This is where the idea of a potential Mask vs. Title match between himself and Andrade at WrestleMania 36 was brought up.

This comes after Andrade recently snatched Rey’s mask off during a post-match angle. Andrade just retained the United States Title over Mysterio in a Ladder match on last Monday’s episode of RAW.

Mysterio noted that he would be willing to do a Mask vs. Hair match at WrestleMania 36, which he thinks would be a huge stepping stone for them

“I think something along the ways that if he wants to keep feuding and going a step further, I’m willing to put my mask on the line versus his hair for a WrestleMania moment. Whatever the case might be, whoever ends up winning, I think it would be a huge stepping stone for either of us.

As far as moments, I really would love to relive a Royal Rumble moment, being that I hold the record right now for having the longest time in a Rumble match. These moments stick in my mind and heart. You always want to become better than you were yesterday.”

It appears that WWE is moving on from the Mysterio vs. Andrade feud as Andrade already has his next title defense booked.

Andrade will defend the United States Title against Humberto Carrillo at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.