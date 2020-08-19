Rey Mysterio Hopes Dominik Will Wear Mask & Become “Prince Mysterio”

Dominik Mysterio will take on Seth Rollins this Sunday in his first official pro-wrestling match. The 23-year-old has trained with some of the best including Lance Storm, Jay Lethal, and his own father, Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father recently spoke with ESPN and expressed that one day they hope Dominik will wear a mask and carry on his family’s legacy as a luchador.

Rey Mysterio has already trademark the name “Prince Mysterio” for when the time is right.

“I’ve always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It’s important to keep that tradition going,” Dominik said to ESPN. “Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly.”

Will Dominik Become Prince Mysterio?

“We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It’s in his genes,” said Rey Mysterio. “I think we’re going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks.”

Dominik made his first WWE appearance in 2005 as part of an angle between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. It was actually revealed in storyline that Dominik is the biological son of Eddie Guerrero. At SummerSlam 2005, the custody of Dominik was on the line in a ladder match between Mysterio and Guerrero. Now 15 years later, Dominik is getting in the ring himself.

Mysterio also spoke about how quickly Dominik’s skills have been developing.

“I spotted right away that he was picking it up pretty fast,” Rey said. “Not only myself, but Konnan as well. He would tell me pretty much every other third roll or third bump, ‘Man, he’s a natural, bro. He’s picking it up really fast.'”

The full article from ESPN can be found here.