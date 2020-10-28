Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Rey Mysterio Hopes To Chase WWE Gold With Dominik

Rey Mysterio on the hunt for gold

By Andrew Ravens
Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has now realized a new goal that he can achieve with his son Dominik. 

The son of the former WWE Champion only started training full-time in the last year or so in the pro wrestling business, but has made a splash. WWE wasted no time in having him appear on the main roster with his father. 

- Advertisement -

This had been a long time dream of the father and son duo as they wanted to share the ring together as a tag team. During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Mysterio is now realizing that they could go after the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles. 

“There’s a lot of challenges out there for Dom and for me on SmackDown, and we’ve talked about gold, something that is really in the back of our minds. What better time for us to obtain some gold as tag teams? 

I think that would be a dream that I did not have contemplated during this time. We always talked about being able to share the ring together, but when you talk about gold, it literally could be right around the corner.”

Dominik made his in-ring debut back in August against Seth Rollins at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Since that time, the Mysterio family has been feuding with Rollins on television. 

Even though they were moved from Raw to SmackDow as part of this year’s Draft, that feud continues to play out. 

Rey Mysterio Injury Update

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
Impact

Impact 10/27 Results: The Show Ends In Murder!

Impact Wrestling 10/27 featured the first show since the Bound For Glory PPV. It was headlined by the wedding between John E...
Read more
WWE

Several Matches Announced For WWE Survivor Series

The card for next month's WWE Survivor Series is taking shape. Coming out of Monday's Raw, we have...
Read more
WWE

Big E Talks Trying To Not Be a Brock Lesnar or Mark Henry in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell w/Corey Graves podcast. The (former?) New Day member discussed a...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
WWE

Rey Mysterio Hopes To Chase WWE Gold With Dominik

Rey Mysterio has now realized a new goal that he can achieve with his son Dominik.  The son of...
Read more
MLW

MLW & beIN Sports Extend TV Partnership

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed a new television contract with beIN Sports. Alfred Konuwa was first to break the story for...
Read more
WWE

Possible Number Of Fans That Will Be Allowed To Attend WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is expected to undergo some changes.  WWE is still listing WrestleMania 37 to take place from SoFi...
Read more
NXT

Shotzi Blackheart On Finding Out She’s Hosting Halloween Havoc

Shotzi Blackheart will serve as the host of tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc event. The green-haired wrestler was interviewed recently by SI.com and...
Read more
Wrestling News

Tracy Smothers Has Passed Away At 58

Wrestling great Tracy Smothers has passed away at the age of 58. The veteran of WCW, Smoky Mountain, WWE, and ECW had...
Read more
Impact

Impact 10/27 Results: The Show Ends In Murder!

Impact Wrestling 10/27 featured the first show since the Bound For Glory PPV. It was headlined by the wedding between John E...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff: Bret Hart Is A ‘Negative, Miserable Guy’

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has labeled Bret Hart as a "negative, miserable guy" on a recent episode of his podcast, 83...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC