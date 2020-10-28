Rey Mysterio Hopes To Chase WWE Gold With Dominik

Rey Mysterio has now realized a new goal that he can achieve with his son Dominik.

The son of the former WWE Champion only started training full-time in the last year or so in the pro wrestling business, but has made a splash. WWE wasted no time in having him appear on the main roster with his father.

This had been a long time dream of the father and son duo as they wanted to share the ring together as a tag team. During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Mysterio is now realizing that they could go after the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

“There’s a lot of challenges out there for Dom and for me on SmackDown, and we’ve talked about gold, something that is really in the back of our minds. What better time for us to obtain some gold as tag teams?

I think that would be a dream that I did not have contemplated during this time. We always talked about being able to share the ring together, but when you talk about gold, it literally could be right around the corner.”

Dominik made his in-ring debut back in August against Seth Rollins at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Since that time, the Mysterio family has been feuding with Rollins on television.

Even though they were moved from Raw to SmackDow as part of this year’s Draft, that feud continues to play out.

Rey Mysterio Injury Update