Rey Mysterio Injury Update

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps on the Payback PPV back in August. He teamed with his son Dominik on the show and defeated Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio should be cleared to return soon.

“Rey Mysterio should be back any time now as far as in the ring. He said his partially torn triceps healed slower than he had expected but was at about 99 percent,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik In WWE

Dominik recently commented on possibly facing his father in WWE someday.

“Yes, most definitely. I think that’ll be — that’s still a long time from now, but I remember all the spankings he gave me as a kid. So, I’m sure our match will come.”

Mysterio and his son Dominik were both traded to the Smackdown brand in the recent draft. The 23-year-old Dominik Mysterio has now wrestled 9 professional matches, all on WWE main roster programming. He is 1-4 in singles matches. Dominik is 1-1 against Murphy in singles matches and 0-3 against Seth Rollins. Rey and Dominik are 2-0 in tag matches against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Dominik and Humberto Carrillo have teamed together twice now, losing both matches.